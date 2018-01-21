PHOTOS: Rail Jam at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Last night RMR held a rail jam at the base of the ski hill. The stoke was real.
4 year-old participant A.J. Pitaoulis stole the show and the event was judged by locals Simon Delisle, Felix Dallaire, and Kurtis Gibson. See more photos and check out of coverage below:
4 Year-Old A.J. Pataoulis checks out a feature before slaying it (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
A.J. steals the show (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Judges Simon Delisle, Felix Dallaire, and Kurtis Gibson (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
A skier hits a feature during Saturday nights rail jam (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
A participant gets jibby with it (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Spectators take in the rail jam (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Riders make their way back to the top (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
5 year-old friends Penelope Calder and Payten Pitaoulis cheer on Payten’s brother A.J. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)