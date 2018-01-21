An excited rider makes their way back to the top for another lap (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: Rail Jam at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

On Saturday night RMR held a killer rail jam at the base of the ski hill

Last night RMR held a rail jam at the base of the ski hill. The stoke was real.

4 year-old participant A.J. Pitaoulis stole the show and the event was judged by locals Simon Delisle, Felix Dallaire, and Kurtis Gibson. See more photos and check out of coverage below:

 

4 Year-Old A.J. Pataoulis checks out a feature before slaying it (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

A.J. steals the show (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Judges Simon Delisle, Felix Dallaire, and Kurtis Gibson (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

A skier hits a feature during Saturday nights rail jam (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

A participant gets jibby with it (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Spectators take in the rail jam (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Riders make their way back to the top (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

5 year-old friends Penelope Calder and Payten Pitaoulis cheer on Payten’s brother A.J. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

