Photos: Remembrance Day in Revelstoke during COVID-19

Revelstoke's Second World War veteran Walter Maki, 97, attended the ceremony with his two grand daughters. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Mayor Gary Sulz (left) and Legion President Gary Krestinsky. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
RCMP. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Usually hundreds attend the ceremony. This year, due to COVID-19, the majority of people were asked not to attend. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Legion President Gary Krestinsky says a few words. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The ceremony was less than 30 minutes. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
A visiting veteran lays a wreath. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Another visiting veteran also lays a wreath. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke's Second World War veteran Walter Maki, 97, attended the ceremony. His family laid a wreath. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The Revelstoke Community Band. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

For the first time in 100 years, Canadians were asked to not attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in person.

Instead, they were asked to stay home to honour those who have served our country.

Less than 100 people were permitted to attend the ceremony in Revelstoke, which usually attracts far more. There was no parade and honour guard. Wreaths were placed not placed by the public during the ceremony.

“This year, we may understand a little better what it means to have our freedoms curtailed as the world is changed by a silent and deadly virus,” said Mayor Gary Sulz.

Pandemic aside, Sulz said it’s important for us to educate our children so the atrocities of war are never repeated.

While the ceremony was small, there were still speeches from Sulz and Revelstoke Legion President Gary Krestinsky. Sharon Shook sang the national anthem and the community band and pipe band were also present.

Revelstoke’s Second World War veteran Walter Maki, 97, also attended. His family said it was the first time Maki has left his home in over a year.

Maki served with the American Expeditionary Force Pacific Command and the Midland Regiment in Britain. During the war, he was stationed in Canada, Aleutian Islands and the U.K. He fought in the Battle of Kiska in 1943, which was the recapture of the last Japanese stronghold in the north Pacific.

Miki received the Defense Medal and War Medal for his bravery.

