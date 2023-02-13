PHOTOS: Revelstoke After School Society hosts skating fundraiser

Enjoying the rink at the Revelstoke After School Society fundraiser. (Contributed by Joanne Gawler)Enjoying the rink at the Revelstoke After School Society fundraiser. (Contributed by Joanne Gawler)
Skating dinosaurs. (Contributed by Joanne Gawler)Skating dinosaurs. (Contributed by Joanne Gawler)
The Revelstoke After School Society (RASS) hosted a fundraiser at the Revelstoke Forum on Sunday (Feb. 12) to raise money for their program which helps with extended learning.

According to Joanne Gawler, Executive Director of RASS, the event had more than 100 participants and raised approximately $1,600 over the two hour period.

The event featured a popcorn machine from Revelstoke Credit Union, concessions thanks to Dr. Steven Schadinger, owner of Selkirk Dental, ice art and skating dinosaurs.

“Our goal is to inspire and engage students in the outdoors, helping them build meaningful connections with the natural world, develop creative thinking skills and promote mental health through play, education and reflection,” said Gawler.

For more information on RSS, contact info@revyafterschool.ca.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
