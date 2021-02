Andrea Leisegang and her family went ice skating at Williamson Lake during the cold snap. (Submitted/Andrea Leisegang) Chad Deschamps went ice fishing during the cold snap. (Submitted/Chad Deschamps) Sunset walks during the cold snap. (Submitted/Cynthia Nurse) Grade 5/6 students went on a tour of the Revelstoke landfill during the cold snap. (Submitted/ Jade Berrill) Kristine Short’s family has been building a fort in their front yard during the cold snap. (Submitted/Kristine Short) Lousia Fleming was out snowshoeing during the cold snap. (Submitted/Louisa Fleming) Michelle Polack took advantage of the cold temperatures to make some icey lights. (Submitted/Michelle Polack) Mike Sterling was out ice fishing during the cold snap. (Submitted/Mike Sterling) Ramona Shaw was out walking her dog by tumtum creek during the cold snap. (Submitted/Ramona Shaw) Amanda Jones and her partner spent some time training their dog during the cold snap. (Submitted/Amanda Jones) Julie Beauce was out cross country skiing during the cold snap. (Submitted/Julie Beauce) Stephanie Kincaid and her pack out for a walk on the flats in the cold. (Submitted/Stephanie Kincaid)

The arctic chill rolled across the province last week.

According to Environment Canada the coldest night was Feb. 12 with a low of -20 degrees Celsius.

To have your photos featured in the Revelstoke print and online, submit to editor@revelstokereview.com or share with us on social media.

