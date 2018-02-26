PHOTOS: Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club holds annual fundraiser

Hundreds gathered at the community centre on Saturday night to support the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club

Hundreds gathered at the Revelstoke Community Centre on Saturday night for the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club’s annual fundraiser. It is the organizations major fundraiser of the year and covers most of its operating costs.

Club co-director Jorden Thompsen said the club is currently working on funding a new rifle range, to be built outside of town, and Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski was in attendance.

In his address to the club Stetski said upgrading the Trans-Canada Highway and creating access to affordable housing are among his priorities for Revelstoke.

See some photos from the evening below:

Molly Foster, Ruth Boettger and Doreen Cameron managed the bar for the Rod and Gun Club on Saturday. They say they’ve volunteered for the club for as long as they can remember. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Club co-directors Jorden Thompson, Franco Bafaro and Kyle Buhler give out the prizes during the kids raffle at the Rod and Gun Club’s annual fundraiser. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Thomas Lenzi accepted the award for first place junior big horn sheep award on behalf of his 13 year-old brother Teigan, who is away competing at the BC Games. Mom Tanya said Teigan was excited to be competing, but wanted to be there for the Rod and Gun Club’s fundraiser. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Club co-director Jorden Thompsen (centre) manned the door at the Community Centre. He said the club is currently working on funding a rifle range, to be built outside city limits. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Attendees enjoy dinner at the community centre. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Sarah Simpson and Jason Bellows enjoyed the evening at the community centre. Bellows owns Westside stores and donated an item for the silent auction. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Club co-director Kyle Buhler admires some of the hardware handed out to club members on Saturday evening. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Some of the food being served buffet style. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Clancy Bottger managed the bar at the community centre. Bootger said he’s been doing this for more than 30 years, and a member of ELKS since 1950. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)