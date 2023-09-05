PHOTOS: Revelstoke students go back to school

The staff at Arrow Heights Elementary welcoming their students back on the fist day of school (Sept. 5). (Contributed by Roberta Kubik) Taking attendance at Begbie View Elementary. (Contributed by Roberta Kubik) Revelstoke Secondary School gets down to business on the fist day of school (Sept. 5). (Contributed by Roberta Kubik) A Grade 5 class starts the year off with outdoor learning. (Contributed by Roberta Kubik) Columbia Park Elementary on the fist day of school (Sept. 5). (Contributed by Roberta Kubik)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

This morning (Sept. 5), children and youth all over Revelstoke sharpened their pencils and left their summer adventures behind to embark on another year of school.

Revelstoke Elementary schools welcomed students and parents back to classes with a Mug and Muffin gathering, while the older students at Revelstoke Secondary School started the year off with a school-wide assembly.

Roberta Kubik, Superintendent of Revelstoke schools, said there is “a lot of excitement across the district as we start the new school year”.

