PHOTOS: Revelstoke’s LUNA Arts

Rain didn’t keep the community away from the art event of the year

It might have been a wet year, but it was still another successful year for LUNA Art Festival last Saturday (Sept. 23).

The local art event had more than 39 installations throughout downtown Revelstoke for everyone in the community to take in. Whether it was a zippy ride from strong cyclists on the ‘Powder Slug Express’, or a turn at the Revelstoke Review’s own ‘Paperboy’ installation, or watching animated organisms come to life in an enormous animation of ‘Mumbojumbo Mitosis’ from Taylor Sandell, there was something to look at or try around almost every corner of downtown.

With rain coming sporadically throughout the evening, the weather added an extra feature to the evening, but seemed not to have dissuaded the community from coming out and enjoying the event.

