Photos: Revelstoke’s ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive

Emergency Service crews teamed up with local groups and took to the street to fight back against hunger. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) Group photo. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) Hundreds of people volunteered for the event. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) The Local Food Initiative. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) The local fire department. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) Patti Larson from Community Connections address the crowd. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) All ages helped to collect food. (Photo by Noeline Mostert) It was a late night for some! (Photo by Noeline Mostert) (Photo by Noeline Mostert) (Photo by Noeline Mostert)

Don’t worry – all the sirens from yesterday did not mean Revelstoke was on fire.

It was the ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive.

Emergency Service crews teamed up with local groups and took to the street to fight back against hunger.

In a previous news release from Community Connections, the organization said the local food bank provides food to over 250 households each year and 30 per cent of the recipients are children.

Roughly $45,000 has been raised during from the previous eight food drives and more than 87,000 pounds of food donated.

The local food bank receives no government funding and survives on donations.

If you were away during the event or missed it, food donations can be dropped off at Save-On Foods in donation bins or at the Community Connections main office (314- 2nd Street St East) Monday to Friday during office hours.

In addition to the door-to-door campaign, Save-On- Foods and Southside Market accepts $2 donations at their tills year round– ask a cashier to add it to your grocery bill to help the cause.

