PHOTOS: Review readers share their holiday photos

Harry and Finnigan underneath the Christmas Tree. Submitted by Abbey Renaud Noah Semenoff’s first Christmas. Submitted by Alison Semenoff Remi. Submitted by Alison Semenoff Stella and Bruno have the COVID Christmas blues. Submitted by Andrea Patz photography Edith, 7, and Ewan Garratt, 4, waiting for Santa. Submitted by Arleigh Garratt Edith Garratt at age 3. Submitted by Arleigh Garratt Dusty the cat seems reluctant about getting into the spirit of Christmas. (Asa Kenyon photo) Kiersten, Brittany and Scotia Lowden at Christmas in 1994. Submitted by Brittany Lowden Carol Knecht said this photo, taken in 2000, perfectly captures her husband, Randy Knecht’s sense of humour. Randy passed away in September 2018. Submitted by Carol Knecht. Brushy the reindeer! Submitted by Dana Reaume Hunter Keates couldn’t meet santa this year so Brittany Danielle Photography created this photo for the family. Brooke Keates couldn’t meet Santa this year, so Brittany Danielle Photography created this photo for the family. Camryn Lee Ife. Submitted by Debbie Ife. Millie Milaney drinking hot chocolate. Submitted by Jessica Amelia Photography Jasper, a red heeler with his fancy Christmas bow on down by the flats. Submitted by Meghan Porath Sophie Klages. Submitted by Melissa Klages Doobie the black lab. Submitted by Michelle Berube. Michelle Berube and her nephew Felix Schneider. Submitted by Michelle Berube. Kurtis Koehler. Submitted by Michelle Berube. Newt, after destroying the big Christmas tree. Submitted by Nicole Dawe Every year for the last 23 years, Ramona Shaw takes her dog for a walk wearing Christmas antlers and snaps a few photos. This is Angus. Submitted Ramona Shaw Lily Piattelli at the CCRR Christmas pary in 2017, the first time she didn’t cry when meeting Santa Clause. Submitted by Robyn Heenan. Goblin. Submitted by Sadie Baker Eli Brensrud at 8 years old, playing his great grandfather’s guitar. Submitted by Stacey Brensrud Killian and new baby Wynter see Santa COVID-style. They are the great-nephew and great-neice of Tammy Gillich. Submitted by Tammy Gillich.

We asked our readers to submit their favourite holiday photos.

The winner is featured on the cover of the Dec. 24 issue of the Revelstoke Review.

