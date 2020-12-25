PHOTOS: Review readers share their holiday photos

Harry and Finnigan underneath the Christmas Tree. Submitted by Abbey RenaudHarry and Finnigan underneath the Christmas Tree. Submitted by Abbey Renaud
Noah Semenoff’s first Christmas. Submitted by Alison SemenoffNoah Semenoff’s first Christmas. Submitted by Alison Semenoff
Remi. Submitted by Alison SemenoffRemi. Submitted by Alison Semenoff
Stella and Bruno have the COVID Christmas blues. Submitted by Andrea Patz photographyStella and Bruno have the COVID Christmas blues. Submitted by Andrea Patz photography
Edith, 7, and Ewan Garratt, 4, waiting for Santa. Submitted by Arleigh GarrattEdith, 7, and Ewan Garratt, 4, waiting for Santa. Submitted by Arleigh Garratt
Edith Garratt at age 3. Submitted by Arleigh GarrattEdith Garratt at age 3. Submitted by Arleigh Garratt
Dusty the cat seems reluctant about getting into the spirit of Christmas. (Asa Kenyon photo)Dusty the cat seems reluctant about getting into the spirit of Christmas. (Asa Kenyon photo)
Kiersten, Brittany and Scotia Lowden at Christmas in 1994. Submitted by Brittany LowdenKiersten, Brittany and Scotia Lowden at Christmas in 1994. Submitted by Brittany Lowden
Carol Knecht said this photo, taken in 2000, perfectly captures her husband, Randy Knecht’s sense of humour. Randy passed away in September 2018. Submitted by Carol Knecht.Carol Knecht said this photo, taken in 2000, perfectly captures her husband, Randy Knecht’s sense of humour. Randy passed away in September 2018. Submitted by Carol Knecht.
Brushy the reindeer! Submitted by Dana ReaumeBrushy the reindeer! Submitted by Dana Reaume
Hunter Keates couldn’t meet santa this year so Brittany Danielle Photography created this photo for the family.Hunter Keates couldn’t meet santa this year so Brittany Danielle Photography created this photo for the family.
Brooke Keates couldn’t meet Santa this year, so Brittany Danielle Photography created this photo for the family.Brooke Keates couldn’t meet Santa this year, so Brittany Danielle Photography created this photo for the family.
Camryn Lee Ife. Submitted by Debbie Ife.Camryn Lee Ife. Submitted by Debbie Ife.
Millie Milaney drinking hot chocolate. Submitted by Jessica Amelia PhotographyMillie Milaney drinking hot chocolate. Submitted by Jessica Amelia Photography
Martin on his frist day with his new family. Submitted by Kaylee Reid
Jasper, a red heeler with his fancy Christmas bow on down by the flats. Submitted by Meghan PorathJasper, a red heeler with his fancy Christmas bow on down by the flats. Submitted by Meghan Porath
Sophie Klages. Submitted by Melissa KlagesSophie Klages. Submitted by Melissa Klages
Doobie the black lab. Submitted by Michelle Berube.Doobie the black lab. Submitted by Michelle Berube.
Michelle Berube and her nephew Felix Schneider. Submitted by Michelle Berube.Michelle Berube and her nephew Felix Schneider. Submitted by Michelle Berube.
Kurtis Koehler. Submitted by Michelle Berube.Kurtis Koehler. Submitted by Michelle Berube.
Oscar, all dressed up for Christmas. Submitted by Mitch Hayman
Newt, after destroying the big Christmas tree. Submitted by Nicole DaweNewt, after destroying the big Christmas tree. Submitted by Nicole Dawe
Every year for the last 23 years, Ramona Shaw takes her dog for a walk wearing Christmas antlers and snaps a few photos. This is Angus. Submitted Ramona ShawEvery year for the last 23 years, Ramona Shaw takes her dog for a walk wearing Christmas antlers and snaps a few photos. This is Angus. Submitted Ramona Shaw
Lily Piattelli at the CCRR Christmas pary in 2017, the first time she didn’t cry when meeting Santa Clause. Submitted by Robyn Heenan.Lily Piattelli at the CCRR Christmas pary in 2017, the first time she didn’t cry when meeting Santa Clause. Submitted by Robyn Heenan.
Goblin. Submitted by Sadie BakerGoblin. Submitted by Sadie Baker
Eli Brensrud at 8 years old, playing his great grandfather’s guitar. Submitted by Stacey BrensrudEli Brensrud at 8 years old, playing his great grandfather’s guitar. Submitted by Stacey Brensrud
Merry Christmas from Cinnamin, Daisy and Mabel. Submitted by Suzanne Dupuis.
Killian and new baby Wynter see Santa COVID-style. They are the great-nephew and great-neice of Tammy Gillich. Submitted by Tammy Gillich.Killian and new baby Wynter see Santa COVID-style. They are the great-nephew and great-neice of Tammy Gillich. Submitted by Tammy Gillich.

We asked our readers to submit their favourite holiday photos.

The winner is featured on the cover of the Dec. 24 issue of the Revelstoke Review.

 

