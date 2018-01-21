Selkirk Saddle Club members Ron Glave, Robyn Billon, and Ginny Crosby man the door at the community centre (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Revy Stomp transforms community centre
On Saturday night the Selkirk Saddle Club proved it’s far more than just a one-trick pony
On Saturday night the Selkirk Saddle Club held their eight annual Revy Stomp fundraiser.
The 19+ event transforms the community centre annually for what is always the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Highlights from last night included a silent auction, square dancing, a watering hole and tons of smiles. Attendees might have felt a little hoarse this morning.
See more photos below:
Club member Kelly Richards, club president Amanda Lovenuik, and club member Jill Drake pose for a photo (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Volunteers Dianna Jones, Courtny Nef, and Alan Smythe manned the watering hole (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Local friends enjoy the event (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Some of the swag that was up for grabs during the silent auction (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Local Jessie Edwards donned his best country western gear (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Bill MacFarlane enjoys a cold one (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)
Locals square dance (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)