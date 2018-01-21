PHOTOS: Revy Stomp transforms community centre

On Saturday night the Selkirk Saddle Club proved it’s far more than just a one-trick pony

Selkirk Saddle Club members Ron Glave, Robyn Billon, and Ginny Crosby man the door at the community centre (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

On Saturday night the Selkirk Saddle Club held their eight annual Revy Stomp fundraiser.

The 19+ event transforms the community centre annually for what is always the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Highlights from last night included a silent auction, square dancing, a watering hole and tons of smiles. Attendees might have felt a little hoarse this morning.

See more photos below:

Club member Kelly Richards, club president Amanda Lovenuik, and club member Jill Drake pose for a photo (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Volunteers Dianna Jones, Courtny Nef, and Alan Smythe manned the watering hole (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local friends enjoy the event (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Some of the swag that was up for grabs during the silent auction (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local Jessie Edwards donned his best country western gear (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Bill MacFarlane enjoys a cold one (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)