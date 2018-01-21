Selkirk Saddle Club members Ron Glave, Robyn Billon, and Ginny Crosby man the door at the community centre (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: Revy Stomp transforms community centre

On Saturday night the Selkirk Saddle Club proved it’s far more than just a one-trick pony

On Saturday night the Selkirk Saddle Club held their eight annual Revy Stomp fundraiser.

The 19+ event transforms the community centre annually for what is always the club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Highlights from last night included a silent auction, square dancing, a watering hole and tons of smiles. Attendees might have felt a little hoarse this morning.

See more photos below:

 

Club member Kelly Richards, club president Amanda Lovenuik, and club member Jill Drake pose for a photo (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Volunteers Dianna Jones, Courtny Nef, and Alan Smythe manned the watering hole (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local friends enjoy the event (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Some of the swag that was up for grabs during the silent auction (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local Jessie Edwards donned his best country western gear (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Bill MacFarlane enjoys a cold one (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Locals square dance (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Rail Jam at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Just Posted

Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

Following a record breaking year and a number of awards, Mt. Begbie Brewing opens a new tasting room

Mamas for Mamas founder survives with new lease on life

Kelowna’s Shannon Christensen escaped a dangerous situation and lived to tell about it

BC Liberal leadership hopeful Michael Lee stops in Revelstoke

Lee’s visit comes less than a week before the BC Liberal’s final leadership debate

Accused Shuswap drug smuggler pleads not guilty in U.S. court

Colin Martin continues to fight allegations relating to cross-border drug smuggling operation

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

PHOTOS: Revy Stomp transforms community centre

On Saturday night the Selkirk Saddle Club proved it’s far more than just a one-trick pony

Coquihalla drivers prepare for snow

Wintry conditions persist, with snow warnings for Coquihalla

Tychonik continues scoring run

Vees chalk up another win with Pink in the Rink

PHOTOS: Rail Jam at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

On Saturday night RMR held a killer rail jam at the base of the ski hill

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Most Read

  • PHOTOS: Revy Stomp transforms community centre

    On Saturday night the Selkirk Saddle Club proved it’s far more than just a one-trick pony

  • PHOTOS: Rail Jam at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

    On Saturday night RMR held a killer rail jam at the base of the ski hill