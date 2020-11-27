PHOTOS: S.S. Sicamous lit up with cheerful holiday display

The SS Sicamous on Okanagan Lake in Penticton has been decorated for the holiday season. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) The SS Sicamous on Okanagan Lake in Penticton has been decorated for the holiday season. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) The SS Sicamous on Okanagan Lake in Penticton has been decorated for the holiday season. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) The SS Sicamous on Okanagan Lake in Penticton has been decorated for the holiday season. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton’s iconic boat, the S.S. Sicamous, has been adorned with a cheerful holiday display.

The S.S. Sicamous is a luxury vessel that was used to transport passengers and cargo to remote communities along the shores of Okanagan Lake from 1914 to 1936, according to the S.S. Sicamous Marine Heritage Society.

Today, the vessel is currently beached as a part of a heritage shipyard. It is operated both as a museum and events banquet facility. And, of course, a seasonal holiday display.

The ship was first launched in 1914 from the Okanagan Landing Shipyards, at the north of the lake. The Sicamous travelled from Penticton to Okanagan Landing with 14 scheduled stops throughout each day, all while reaching top speeds of 18 knots or 33 km/h.

The Sicamous would depart from Penticton at 5:30 a.m. every day, except Sundays. Weather and schedule permitting, it would be back in Penticton by 8 p.m. each night.

Holidays