PHOTOS: Unveiling of Vera and Johnny Aura commemorative public bench

The Aura family alongside the bench. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Mayor Gary Sulz making a speech at the unveiling. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Mayor Gary Sulz making a speech at the unveiling. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Peter Bernacki alongside representatives form the Revelstoke RCMP. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The community gathered on June 3 to celebrate the unveiling of a bench commemorating Vera and Johnny Aura, a couple who made significant contributions to Revelstoke, especially in the fishing community.

The bench is located at the edge of the Columbia River with a gorgeous view of Mt. Begbie, at the end of Burke Drive.

Vera and Johnny opened Johnny’s Fishing & Hunting in 1964, a Revelstoke institution which operated under the Auras’ ownership for 52 years.

The unveiling was attended by family, representatives from the Revelstoke RCMP, and Mayor Gary Sulz.

The bench was made possible through the contributions of Peter Bernacki, spokesman for the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club.

Downie Timber donated cedar planks for cooking to the Aura family.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Secondary hosting art exhibit, theatre production to close out school year

READ MORE: Gorman Group providing financial aid for employees

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke