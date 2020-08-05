PHOTOS: What summer 2020 is like in Revelstoke

A bear peers into the world of humans near Revelstoke. (Photo by TJ Balon)
Playing by a river to ward off summer heat. (Photo by Becca Duthie)
A rainbow arch. (Photo by Brie Mislan)
Kids play rock papper scissors at Williamson Lake during the recent heatwave. Temperatures reached the mid 30 degrees. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
An alpine garden above Revelstoke. (Photo by Butcher Trevor)
Summer haze. (Photo by Carmin Wesley)
Driving to the other side of the rainbow on Highway 1. (Photo by Christin McCartney)
Summer paddling. (Photo by Darryl Kerr)
Swimming at Williamson Lake. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Taking a doggy break at Eagle Pass. (Photo by Jayme Richardson)
A full moon behind Revelstoke dam near Carnes Creek. (Photo by Jess Bafaro)
The peaks of Revelstoke. (Photo by Katherine Lee)
Mt. Begbie standing high above Lake Revelstoke. (Photo by Kerrie Wiebe)
Mt. Begbie above a field of Valerian flowers. (Photo by Lauren Hamilton)
Having a doggy good time. (Photo by Mark Newman)
The opened spillway on Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Myles Williamson)
The Big Eddy Bridge. (Photo by Pat McNeil)
Seeing double Begbie. (Photo by Roberta Cameron)
Summer nights. (Photo by Roland Lamarre)
Infinity. (Photo by Roland Lamarre)
Summer fun at Secret Beach. (Photo by Scott Creighton)
While there’s been a lot of rain this summer, it has also been sunny. (Photo by Syn Lee)
Downtown Revelstoke (Photo by Tammy Van Sickle)
A moonlit night along Highway 23N. (Photo by Teresa Wynn)
This is Revelstoke. Taken from Big Eddy Bluffs. (Photo by Thelema Lord)
Ready, set, go! The pipe coaster. (Photo by TJ Balon)
Why, hello there. (Photo by TJ Balon)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by TJ Balon)
Lord of the skies. (Photo by TJ Balon)
Stoke Youth go for a paddle. (Submitted)
Bath time in Revelstoke. (Photo by Courtny Nef)
Who needs Netflix when there’s horses. (Photo by Courtny Nef)
Dinner time. (Photo by Courtny Nef)
Riding amongst the lupines. (Photo by Courtny Nef)
I’ll follow you onto the river flats. (Photo by Courtny Nef)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free bakery moves into new space after COVID-19 closure

Just Posted

PHOTOS: What summer 2020 is like in Revelstoke

Contributors submit their favourite photos from this summer

Celebrate wildflowers next week in Revelstoke

Tourism Revelstoke is hosting a wildflower festival with various activities Aug. 9-16

Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death

LETTER: Revelstoke does not need proposed Hay Rd. development

The development calls for 60 housing units

Which streets in Revelstoke have the most crashes?

The data was recently released by ICBC

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

Masks urged for some students returning to Vernon schools

Phase two sees students return full-time Sept. 8

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

West Kelowna wildfire ‘under control’

B.C. Wildfire anticipates no further growth from the three-hectare fire

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Dry Lake wildfire now classified as held

Wildfire was burning out of control north of Princeton for three days

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Most Read