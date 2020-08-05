PHOTOS: What summer 2020 is like in Revelstoke

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
Contributors submit their favourite photos from this summer
Tourism Revelstoke is hosting a wildflower festival with various activities Aug. 9-16
BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death
The development calls for 60 housing units
Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information
Phase two sees students return full-time Sept. 8
Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years
Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids
B.C. Wildfire anticipates no further growth from the three-hectare fire
Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018
A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst
Wildfire was burning out of control north of Princeton for three days
Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional
The development calls for 60 housing units
A man is in hospital with broken ribs, punctured lung and a broken clavicle and scapula
Cause of blaze on Mara Lake under investigation, flames erupt at 2 a.m. Aug. 4
Nine new cases were reported in the Interior Health region over the long weekend’s four reporting periods
Lug nuts loosened, windows smashed in several instances in Okanagan community
Rebecca Hamilton recieved a boost in a battle against cancer - $25,000 for post chemo treatments
Automaker says that depending on the vans or SUV, it may need one or more of four free repairs