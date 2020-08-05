PHOTOS: What summer 2020 is like in Revelstoke

A bear peers into the world of humans near Revelstoke. (Photo by TJ Balon) Playing by a river to ward off summer heat. (Photo by Becca Duthie) A rainbow arch. (Photo by Brie Mislan) Kids play rock papper scissors at Williamson Lake during the recent heatwave. Temperatures reached the mid 30 degrees. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) An alpine garden above Revelstoke. (Photo by Butcher Trevor) Summer haze. (Photo by Carmin Wesley) Driving to the other side of the rainbow on Highway 1. (Photo by Christin McCartney) Summer paddling. (Photo by Darryl Kerr) Swimming at Williamson Lake. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Taking a doggy break at Eagle Pass. (Photo by Jayme Richardson) A full moon behind Revelstoke dam near Carnes Creek. (Photo by Jess Bafaro) The peaks of Revelstoke. (Photo by Katherine Lee) Mt. Begbie standing high above Lake Revelstoke. (Photo by Kerrie Wiebe) Mt. Begbie above a field of Valerian flowers. (Photo by Lauren Hamilton) Having a doggy good time. (Photo by Mark Newman) The opened spillway on Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Myles Williamson) The Big Eddy Bridge. (Photo by Pat McNeil) Seeing double Begbie. (Photo by Roberta Cameron) Summer nights. (Photo by Roland Lamarre) Infinity. (Photo by Roland Lamarre) Summer fun at Secret Beach. (Photo by Scott Creighton) While there’s been a lot of rain this summer, it has also been sunny. (Photo by Syn Lee) Downtown Revelstoke (Photo by Tammy Van Sickle) A moonlit night along Highway 23N. (Photo by Teresa Wynn) This is Revelstoke. Taken from Big Eddy Bluffs. (Photo by Thelema Lord) Ready, set, go! The pipe coaster. (Photo by TJ Balon) Why, hello there. (Photo by TJ Balon) Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by TJ Balon) Lord of the skies. (Photo by TJ Balon) Stoke Youth go for a paddle. (Submitted) Bath time in Revelstoke. (Photo by Courtny Nef) Who needs Netflix when there’s horses. (Photo by Courtny Nef) Dinner time. (Photo by Courtny Nef) Riding amongst the lupines. (Photo by Courtny Nef) I’ll follow you onto the river flats. (Photo by Courtny Nef)

