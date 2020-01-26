The horizontal road is South Victoria Road and the road going into the distance is Prairie Valley Road. The James Darke home is in the foreground and across the street is the Thomas Dale (Dale Meadows) residence. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland museum)

Pioneer families lived in Summerland’s Prairie Valley area

Darke and Dale families played roles in community’s early history

Two Summerland pioneers once lived in the area near what is now the intersection of Prairie Valley Road and Victoria Road South.

The James Darke home in the foreground was across the street from the home of Thomas Dale.

James Alexander Darke (1876-1949) and his brother Robert Silas Darke (1860-1941) came to Summerland from Manitoba in 1901.

They preempted lands in Meadow Valley surrounding Darke Lake.

READ ALSO: Historical Society branch works to preserve Summerland history

READ ALSO: House at intersection has long history

James Darke had his lands north of the lake and Robert Darke had lands south of the lake.

Robert Darke had fought in the Northwest Rebellion of 1885.

Darke Lake and Darke Lake Provincial Park are named after the brothers.

James Darke was responsible for building many of the stores in Lowertown and in West Summerland.

READ ALSO: A century ago, Summerland had numerous small schools

READ ALSO: Road trip holidays have long been a popular way to see the countryside

When Summerland began to develop after 1902, James Darke and his wife Mary moved to Station Road (Victoria Road South) and lived there until James died in 1949, just days after the couple celebrated their 50th anniversary.

When the large roundabout was built in 2012, the historic Darke home was taken down.

John and Tom Dale and Annie Dale came to Summerland from Manitoba and bought orchard land in the Prairie Valley Area.

Tom Dale’s daughter, Ruth Dale, taught school in Summerland for more than 42 years.

The Dales were active in the Summerland Baptist Church. Ruth Dale and her mother both served as organists at the church.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 23
Next story
Penticton woman wins $500,000 lotto prize

Just Posted

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway is estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

Fundraiser for Australian Wildlife Rescue Service coming to Last Drop Pub on Friday

Live music events at Traverse and the Regent as well this weekend

KIJHL rookie goalies proving tough for shooters

Grizzlies’ Andrew Palm has 12 wins this season

Mild weather for Revelstoke for next few days

Roads and weather report for Jan. 27

Photos: Montreal Canadiens alumni play Revelstoke

The local arena was packed

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

“We’ve lived in this area for 10,000 years, and our knowledge is being disregarded…” - Chad Eneas.

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Tribute hails Holly at North Okanagan Winter Dance Party

Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” but it’s coming back Feb. 1, 2020

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer in face during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Most Read