George Buhler, president of Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club, speaking at last year’s community feedback session on proposed plans to protect caribou. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

President of Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club reacts to federal gun ban

‘We worry the ban could lead to other freedoms being taken away’

The president of the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club said he’s worried about the future of gun rights in Canada.

Revelstoke resident George Buhler said that while few Revelstoke residents have assault style rifles, there’s concern the recent ban could eventually grow to include other guns, such as hunting rifles.

“We worry the ban could lead to other freedoms being taken away,” he said.

READ MORE: Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

READ MORE: Trudeau says legislation on municipal handgun bans coming

Earlier this month, the federal government announced it was banning 1,500 types of assault-style rifles. The ban includes the Ruger Mini-14 that was used in the 1989 mass shooting in Montreal at Ecole Polytechnique which killed 14 women.

During last year’s election campaign, the Liberals said guns designed to inflict multiple human casualties have no place in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there will be a two-year amnesty period for gun owners to give them time to comply with the ban.

The Canadian government said two-long guns used in last month’s Nova Scotia mass shooting are included in the ban.

However, the government has not said what firearms specifically the gunman used to kill 22 people.

RCMP have said they believe the gunman didn’t have a licence to possess firearms in Canada.

“Guns don’t kill people. It’s the person pulling the trigger that kills,” said Buhler.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also promised to introduce new legislation regarding handguns, but has not yet provided a timeline.

Buhler said he would not support a handgun ban.

“We are a pistol shooting club.”

He noted members of the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club use their firing range to practice shooting handguns for recreation.

The club has up to 300 local members.

 

