Princeton shows remembrance like few other communities

Results of a 2017 Spotlight survey for participation in Remembrance Day ceremonies. Results of Spotlight survey, 2017.

Per capita and historically, Princeton has one of the highest turnouts on Nov. 11

Princeton is one of the most patriotic communities in British Columbia – if turnout to the annual Remembrance Day service is any indicator.

At least eight hundred residents crowd Veterans’ Square on Nov. 11 each year, for the laying of wreaths and two minutes of silence.

Given a population of approximately 2,800 that is a per capita attendance of .29 – nearly one-third of the town paying its respects.

A Spotlight survey of surrounding communities in 2017 put Princeton near the top in terms of people honouring Nov. 11.

In that year, for example, Trail also had 800 people at its cenotaph, but drawing from a population of 7,000. Maple Ridge had 5,000 people at its ceremony, with a population of 85,000. Penticton, with 33,000 people, had at Remembrance Day turnout of 1,850.

