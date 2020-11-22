Prominent Penticton businesswoman dies after battle with cancer

LeAnne Jakubeit, a prominent Penticton business woman and wife of former Penticton mayor Andrew Jakubeit, has died after a battle with cancer. Her death was announced Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 on The Grooveyard’s Facebook page. (The Grooveyard / Facebook)

LeAnne Jakubeit, a prominent Penticton businesswoman and wife of former Penticton mayor Andrew Jakubeit, has died after a battle with cancer.

Jakubeit was the founder and owner of the iconic Penticton record and music store The Grooveyard. Her death was announced on The Grooveyard’s social media Saturday (Nov. 21).

The store did not open Sunday to honour Jakubeit and allow staff time to grieve.

The store has been a Penticton staple for 30 years.

Jakubeit managed the store since its opening, forming many connections with local merchants and customers while supporting the local music and entertainment scene.



