Protect Our Winters to host fundraising event

Protect Our Winters (POW) is showing two films: Electric Greg and Shelter

After opening day at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Nov. 30, Protect Our Winters is hosting a fundraising event.

Protect Our Winters (POW) is showing two films: Electric Greg and Shelter at the Revelstoke Preforming Arts Centre. There will also be a speech from local POW representatives, a question and answer segment with athletes and raffle prizes.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca.

Local businesses will also be donating to POW on Nov. 30. Rumpus is donating $1 from every beer sold and Monashees Distillery is donating $2 from every cocktail sold.

Rumpis is open from 3 p.m. to close

Monashees Distillery is open from 1 p.m. to close.

POW was founded by professional U.S. snowboarder Jeremy Jones in 2007 to mobilize the outdoor community against climate change.

According to the organization’s website, Jones founds many of the resorts in the U.S. that he had always counted on for good riding were closing due to lack of snow. The website continues that there was a lack of groups that focused on mobilizing the snow sports community on climate.

“We All Need Winter,” states the website.

The non-profit set up camp in Revelstoke this fall.

