Queen Silver Star candidates talk their way to the top

Speech Competition kicks off events leading up to the royal crowning

Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Jessie-Leonia Knight presents her speech, What’s In a Name?, at the Schubert Centre Nov. 4. (Wayne Emde Photography)

Passion and proper pronunciation were key as the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program candidates stepped up to the mic.

The six candidates took part in the Speech Competition Monday, Nov. 4 at the Schubert Centre.

They presented the following speeches:

Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Piper Cahoon – Be You, Be True, Be Thankful

Miss North Okanagan Optimist Club Eva Calder – What is Rett Syndrome

Miss Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. Megan Fowles – Cautious or Superstitious?

Miss Century 21 Chaundra Hauber – The Importance of Bees in Our Lives

Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Jessie-Leonia Knight – What’s In a Name?

Miss Vernon VW Quintessa Louis – Without You Tuma

The recipient of the Toastmaster Speech Award and Scholarship will be announced at the Proclamation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th on Feb. 6, 2020.

If you missed the chance to see the candidates, their future events are as follows:

– Fashion Show – Dec. 13, 2019, 7 p.m. at the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre

– Talent Showcase – Jan. 18, 2020, 2 p.m. at the Schubert Centre

– Proclamation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th – Feb. 6, 2020, 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

– Coronation of Queen and Princess Silver Star the 60th – Feb. 7, 2020, 5 p.m. at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society Ice Palace

– Snowflake Ball – Feb. 8, 2020, 5 p.m. at the Prestige Hotel Vernon

Tickets will be available from the Candidates, Royalty, Committee members, Vernon Winter Carnival office, and provided the events do not sell out, at the door.

