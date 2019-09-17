RBC donates $40,000 to help connect Okanagan youth with employers

The funding goes towards helping the YMCA Connects program to prepare young adults for the working world

Young adults in the Okanagan can now improve their chances of connecting with potential employers after the RBC Foundation donated $40,000 to the YMCA Connects program, on Monday.

YMCA Connects assists young adults between 18 and 24 years old, in finding sustainable employment by providing professional development and refining skills to be successful in the workforce.

“The funding provided by RBC Foundation to the YMCA Connects program will allow us to bridge the gap in the final step of the journey for our students by ensuring that they are connected with employers in the community and are able to secure a job or career,” said community programs general manager Cassandra Thomas.

The funding for the YMCA Connects Program is part of the RBC Future Launch, a decade-long commitment to help Canadian youth prepare for their future employment.

“We are committed to acting as a catalyst for change, bringing government, educators, public sector and not-for-profits together to co-create solutions to help young people better prepare for the future of the work through “human skills” development, networking and work experience,” said RBC corporate citizenship vice-president Valerie Short.

