RCU to grant $100,000 in annual Community Giving program

The Revelstoke Credit Union will be granting $100,000 to community organizations, programs and capital projects in 2020, bringing their total, since 2000, to more than $6.5 million paid back to the community. (Submitted)

Applications are now being accepted for Revelstoke Credit Union’s Community Giving for 2020.

This year RCU will be distributing $100,000 to community organizations, programs and capital projects.

“The Community Giving Program is one way that Revelstoke Credit Union invests a portion of its profit back into the community,” said a news release from RCU.

Once these funds are distributed, RCU will have returned more than $6.5 million to its members and the community since 2000 through Community Giving, Member Rewards, Dividends and Donations.

Application forms are available at Revelstoke Credit Union and online at getyourshare.ca/revelstokecreditunion. Interested groups are invited to bring their applications to the RCU reception desk or directly to Erin Russell, Executive Assistant no later than March 4, 2020.

RCU is located at 110 2nd St. W.

