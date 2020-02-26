Support worker Nicole Ecclestone helps paper carrier Jon Desroches make sure he has the right amount of newspapers to deliver. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Read all about it: The life of a Kelowna paper carrier

Jon Desroches has been a paper carrier for about five years

Kelowna resident Jon Desroches is a paper carrier for Capital News. He delivers about 150 papers every Wednesday and Friday afternoon with the help of his support worker Nicole Ecclestone.

Ecclestone said Desroches has been delivering papers for about five years and he enjoyes what he’s doing. She said she usually just helps him with loading the papers and making sure he remembers which locations want two papers delivered, among other things.

The job is usually a great way for Ecclestone and Desroches to get out and about, however during a cold snap this past winter things got a little difficult.

“With windchill, it was -25 C… so we just took my car and went along the route and I kept the car warm and going as he went out and delivered papers,” she said.

Desroches is always upbeat and excited to get on his way, not just to deliver papers but to see dogs that he’s befriended along the way.

“Buddy, he’s a nice dog. I go ‘paw’ and we shake. I give him treats,” he said.

To make the day more interesting the two also play a game where they race to identify what trucks driving around in Kelowna are carrying. Ecclestone said Desroches always wins.

Rain or shine, you’ll always get your paper thanks to carriers like Desroches.

READ MORE: Don’t stop the presses: Report finds Canadian newspaper readership at all-time high

READ MORE: Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked with machete on Vancouver Island

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Black Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke firefighters climb stairs with 30 kg of gear for charity
Next story
From seed to salad: Providing purpose for Okanagan inmates

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust seeking public feedback for new management plan

There will be a community meeting in Revelstoke in May

City of Revelstoke approves allocations of RMI funding for tourism projects and events

They allocated almost $290,000 in funding

Racist incidents on the rise in the Okanagan as coronavirus spreads

UBCO professor not surprised by recent incidents

Ministry proposing dust control plan for Westside Rd.

Dust from industrial operations in the area is a concern

Revelstoke firefighters climb stairs with 30 kg of gear for charity

They raised just under $1,900

Rail disruptions expected to continue after new protest sites emerge

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Fire crews battle large blaze in West Kelowna

Reports of multiple structures on fire in the Colleen Road area

From seed to salad: Providing purpose for Okanagan inmates

“I planted every one of these, it makes me feel good, they’re like all my little babies.” - inmate Kim

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Pink Shirt Day campaign urges Canadians to ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Annual anti-bullying effort returns Wednesday, Feb. 26

Kelowna man charged after naked driver leads RCMP on hit-and-run spree

A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

Most Read