Ready, set, race in Revelstoke during the Family Fun Run

The race takes place in Queen Elizabeth Park on May 1

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Family Fun Run is back in Revelstoke.

Organized by the Revelstoke Credit Union (RCU), the race will take place May 1 at 9:30 a.m. in Queen Elizabeth Park and will feature 10 km, 5 km, and 2 km races.

The event is free and anyone of any age and from anywhere can participate.

In years past, the event had featured an array of activities, however, due to the pandemic, there will not be extra activities as a precautionary measure to remove close and prolonged social interaction. There may be more activities closer to the date of the race.

Jamie Hobgood, Revelstoke Credit Union manager, said cash prizes will be awarded to the top races.

“The 10 KM race features $100 for each winner in six different categories, the 5 KM race will have eight category winners of $50 and there will be two $25 prizes for the winners of the 2 KM races for boys and girls under 10 years of age,” said Hobgood.

