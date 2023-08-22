Remaining REVY.Live Outside performances cancelled

Arts Revelstoke made the decision to cancel the remaining five nights of music on Aug. 22

Arts Revelstoke has announced that the remaining performances scheduled for the REVY.Live Outside concert series have been cancelled.

The organization decided to call off the last five nights of live music today (Aug. 22) because of the ongoing provincial state of emergency in response to wildfires throughout B.C. The state of the emergency has restricted non-essential travel throughout the province, and while it doesn’t apply to Revelstoke directly, the public is asked to avoid non-essential travel to the central Interior and southeast of the province.

Arts Revelstoke also expressed concern for the artist’s health as the community is feeling the effects of poor air quality due to wildfire smoke.

The Trippin’ Lankies, Abigail Lapell, HALF/ASIAN with Amy the CODA, Jared Wayne and the Neckties, Blue Moon Marquee, and Dinosaur Fight were the remaining acts who were scheduled to perform.

“This summer was full of great music and special moments. We’re so grateful to all of the sponsors, performers, supporters, and audience members for REVY.Live so special,” said Arts Revelstoke in a post on Instagram. “Our hearts are with those directly affected by the wildfires and our brave firefighters for their dedication and service.”

Before cancelling the final week of live music, REVY.Live Outside hosted 51-straight nights of live music at Grizzly Plaza, with plenty of locals showing up to sit in the colourful plastic chairs and enjoy the variety of acts every night.

