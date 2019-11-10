Remember, pause and honour this Nov. 11

Doug Clovechok

Contributor

It is my honour once again pay tribute to our fallen soldiers and all those who have fought for our freedom this Remembrance Day.

As Canadians, it is our solemn privilege on Nov. 11 to pause, and commemorate every Canadian who has battled for our country.

It is important to remember it not just as any other day, but as a day to reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

When called upon, men and women left their families behind to head into battle.

Ensuring the safety, freedom and democracy that we know today.

As Canadians, the liberty we enjoy today for self-expression, for the ability to practice our diversity of faiths is thanks to the courage of those who have served our country.

Each November, as millions of Canadians put on their poppies for all to see, we are making a pledge to each other to never forget those who have fallen.

The little red flower that bloomed along the graves of fallen soldiers, lives on today, 100 years later to ensure each generation is reminded of their sacrifice.

It is equally important to think of those serving in our Armed Forces today.

At home and across the globe, the Canadian Armed Forces continue to dedicate themselves to a life of service, and we thank you for your pledge to protect our great nation.

This Remembrance Day, I encourage everyone to pause and honour all those who have served, continue to serve, and especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom and peace.

Our wonderful community would not be what it is today if not for those who have served under the Canadian flag.

Lest we forget.