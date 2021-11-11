Remembering the reservists

Revelstoke was once home to the Rocky Mountain Rangers

When Ed Koski was in Grade 12 he was summoned to the principal’s office.

The commanding officer of the Rocky Mountain Rangers was there, asking for Koski’s help.

Koski joined the reserves in 1971. B Company was based in Revelstoke before it was moved to Prince George.

The winter of ‘72 saw a huge snowfall, and a slide in Rogers Pass had everyone overwhelmed.

Koski was tasked with chaining up a vehicle and assisting the tow trucks.

“For a 16-year-old kid, that was the highlight of my military involvement,” he said.

Koski said he thinks reservist veterans are often overlooked, though many were called up to go overseas during the World Wars and they continue to be an important part of Canada’s forces, with the closest regiments now in Kamloops and Vernon.

As a member of the Rocky Mountain Rangers he did basic training such as weapon handling, first aid and using a map and compass. He also had the opportunity to travel across the country for training exercises, including Victoria and Quebec.

The people he met and the lessons he learned while being part of the reservists made a big impact on his life, he said.

He was a member until 1974, when he got a job with the railway. Koski is now a life-member of Revelstoke’s Legion and serves as one of the past presidents.

