Mayor Gary Sulz was the reviewing officer for the Rocky Mountain Cadets annual ceremonial review in June 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Mayor Gary Sulz was the reviewing officer for the Rocky Mountain Cadets annual ceremonial review in June 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Remembrance Day: It’s our duty to make sure a world war never happens again-Mayor

Revelstoke Mayor writes about Remembrance Day

For the first time in 100 years Canadians are asked to pay homage in private to those who have served our country and the world during times of war, military conflict and peace.

As always, our thoughts go to the individuals who fought for our freedom and peace. But this year, due to a pandemic we may understand a little better what it means to have our freedom curtailed as our world is changed by a silent and deadly virus.

READ MORE:Remembering John Augustyn: one of Revelstoke’s last Second World War veterans

At this point, joining together as we usually do to honour these brave men and women would be contrary to safe health practices. Yet, honour them we must. So, this year we do this in small groups or in private. By remembering their service and sacrifice, we recognize that tradition of freedom these men and women fought to preserve.

They believed that their actions would make a significant difference for the future. Yet, as time moves on and we distance ourselves from the world wars, it is our responsibility to make sure that we educate our children on the atrocities of war so that these types of events never happen again.

This education process is up to our entire community and in fact the entire free world to enforce the fact that peace can remain through exchange of ideas and the acceptance of each other, our commonalities and our differences.

My 11-year-old granddaughter recently asked me if any of our family had gone to war. When I explained about my Uncle John serving Canada overseas during World War II, she continued to ask questions, about what he did in the war, did he survive the war, what did I remember about him and on and on.

Then I explained that he had survived, came home, married, had six children, and died only four years ago at the age of 95. When I asked her why she was asking, she stated that she needed to write him a ‘letter of thanks’ as part of her school project. So, our challenge is to see we never forget and those who have never seen war, understand it, so that they never have to experience it.

When war has come, time and again Revelstokians have been quick to volunteer to serve their country.

They joined Canada’s war effort prepared to defend, to care for the wounded and to provide economic and moral support. The following words were not written by me, yet they are mine: “I have not sacrificed anything for my freedom. It was given to me, by those who came before me and sacrificed so much. So now, it is my responsibility to never forget the service and sacrifices of more than one and half million Canadian soldiers, sailors, aircrew, and merchant seamen. They died so I could have the freedom to stand here and give this speech. So, I could get an education. Get a job. Live a free life. I am forever in their debt. Because they lost so much….and because they gave everything. I thank them. I will always remember.”

Today, wherever we are, we honour in peace and safety, we pay our respects to all the fallen, all the wounded and all who served in conflicts over the past 100 years.

Our duty is to honour them by making sure this never happens again.

Today, we stand in honour of these men and women and commit to them that we will continue to live in peace.

Mayor Gary Sulz

City of Revelstoke

Remembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remembering John Augustyn: one of Revelstoke’s last Second World War veterans

Just Posted

File
One person dead after morning crash with semi truck near Golden

The road is expected to stay closed until this evening

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently issued regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health

Highway camera in Glacier National Park at approximately 12:30 p.m. today. (Screenshot)
Vehicle crash closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Highway not expected to open until at least 6 p.m.

Mayor Gary Sulz was the reviewing officer for the Rocky Mountain Cadets annual ceremonial review in June 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Remembrance Day: It’s our duty to make sure a world war never happens again-Mayor

Revelstoke Mayor writes about Remembrance Day

The Revelstoke RCMP arrested an alleged car thief yesterday, Nov. 9, after the suspect ditched the car at Giant Cedars Boardwalk and fled into the forest. Air service and a police dog assisted in the capture.(Black Press file photo)
Air service, police dog assist Revelstoke RCMP with arrest of alleged car thief

The car was stolen in Falkland

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

(Vancouver Renewable Energy Coop photo)
HOLM: Renewable Natural Gas

Margaret Holm is a new columnist writing about solutions to global warming

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

A motel, located at 2107 Tait Street in Trout Creek, has received council’s approval to convert from tourist commercial to high-density residential zoning. (Google Maps)
Controversial Summerland motel conversion approved

Summerland councillors debate need for affordable housing, and suitability of location

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)
Youth pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

The youth was charged with manslaughter; pleaded guilty to assault in a Kelowna courtroom on Monday

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP arrest two after lengthy search through snowy woods

Two suspects fled into the trees after leading police on a search up a forest service road

Most Read