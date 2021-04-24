The remnants of Black’s Point can still be seen at the foreshore of Summerland Beach RV and Campground in Summerland. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The remnants of Black’s Point can still be seen at the foreshore of Summerland Beach RV and Campground in Summerland. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Remnants of wharf can be seen in Summerland

Black’s Landing was constructed as a transportation point

The remnants of an old wharf can be found on the foreshore of the Summerland Beach RV and Campground on Landry Crescent in Summerland.

The wharf was known as Black’s Landing.

READ ALSO: Boats and trains once provided transportation in Okanagan Valley

READ ALSO: Sternwheelers once plied Okanagan Lake

At this site, Fred LeRoy Black (1888-1979) operated the Lakeside Stock and Dairy Company. The company built the wharf and livestock was transported to this site by boat. This wharf was also used by Laurie Woodworth to supply the Woodworth slaughterhouse.

This company was purchased by Fred Gartrell and the Gartrell Dairy Farm was created.

Fred Gartrell was the youngest son of James and Mary Gartrell, who came to the Okanagan Valley in 1885 and settled in Summerland in 1887. Fred Gartrell became an orchardist and ran a dairy business in Trout Creek.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Books returning to Revelstoke — on wheels

Just Posted

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

The owners of the Fable Bookmobile. From left to right: Kristin Olsen, Stacy Batchelor and Allie Bruni-Riendeau with the trailer for books behind. The business also plans to delivery books by bike. The trio aims to open a store as well later this year. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Books returning to Revelstoke — on wheels

A bookmobile will begin to tour our community by June

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
Province unveils non-essential travel restrictions to stem COVID-19 transmission

Penalties can include a $575 fine, as highway signage will be placed at provincial highway border boundaries

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

Your morning start for Friday, April 23, 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)
9111 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a province-wide ban on non-essential travel took effect

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Monday, April 26 is Help a Horse Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 25 to May 1

Help a Horse Day, Naked Gardening Day, Hairball Awareness Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The remnants of Black’s Point can still be seen at the foreshore of Summerland Beach RV and Campground in Summerland. (Summerland Museum photo)
Remnants of wharf can be seen in Summerland

Black’s Landing was constructed as a transportation point

Chris Sky
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky makes stop in Golden

He made the stop as he travels to Calgary as a part of his cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’

The Shuswap Fire Department was called to a bush fire in the 3000 block of Lindberg Road in Sorrento about 1:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. It was contained, with mutal aid from the White Lake and the Tappen Sunnybrae fire departments, at 0.4 hectares and no structures were involved. (Sean Coubrough/Columbia Shuswap Regional District photo)
Out-of-control open burn in Shuswap prompts warning for public

Fire service coordinator warns of dry conditions, urges people to follow burn rules

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

The Nk’Mip RV Park, owned and operated by Osoyoos Indian Band, has announced its plans to respect the new provincial travel restrictions announced April 23, 2021. (Nk’Mip RV Park / Facebook)
South Okanagan RV park cancels bookings for those outside local health area

Travel restrictions effective April 23 prohibit non-essential travel between local health boundaries

Most Read