Retired Vernon man getting on wife’s nerves keeps busy at Men’s Shed

Workshop gives men more than ‘something to do’

After retiring, Ken lost connections and started to get on his wife’s nerves. But then he found Men’s Shed. (Contributed)

Men join the Men’s Shed in Vernon for a variety of reasons, but common to all is the wellness benefits they receive by working shoulder-to-shoulder with others on a variety of projects for themselves and the community.

Like Ken.

“I thought retirement would be fun – and it was for a short time,” said Ken.

But the local resident gradually lost contact with friends from his old job and missed the connections he had through work.

“I was aimless, and days lacked structure. I began to get on my wife’s nerves, as I was present all the time.

“One day she told me to get out of the house and find something to do.”

Coincidentally, his neighbour Gerry had told him about The Shed.

“I decided to take a tour and as soon as I opened the Shed shop door and saw the huge table saw, I was sold right then and there.”

It didn’t take long for Ken to learn that Men’s Shed is so much more than a shop.

“In fact, it was exactly what I needed.”

Members get trained on safety and equipment operation, while enjoying the camaraderie and social events.

Ken loves working on the laser engraver and the CNC machine.

He now helps others learn the equipment and is a member of the Shed’s Community Partnerships Team.

For additional information, visit https://mensshedvernon.ca/welcome.

