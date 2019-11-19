Revelstoke and District Humane Society raises $4,200

The community came out for their annual photos with Santa event

Cuteness for a cause The Revelstoke and District Humane Society raised $4,200 at their annual photos with Santa event at Traverse on Sunday. People brought their dogs, rabbits, rats and for the first time every a pony, to have their photos taken with Santa.

The Revelstoke Humane Society hosted their annual photos with Santa event on Nov. 17.

Photographer John Morrison took 182 photos at the event.

There were dogs, puppies, cats, kittens, bunnies, rats and for the first time ever, a pony.

In total $4,200 was raised at the event from the photos as well as concession, a bake sale, a raffle table and a silent auction for the No. 1 Dog tag.

The event was held at Traverse and the space was donated by the owner.

