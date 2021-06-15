BC Timber Sales near Revelstoke is one of two programs to be randomly audited this year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke area BC Timber Sales to be randomly audited

The agency will be investigated by the Forest Practices Board during the week of June 21

BC Timber Sales (BCTS) in Revelstoke is one of two programs to be audited this year by an independent forestry watchdog.

Each year, the Forest Practices Board randomly audits two programs from BCTS. During the week of June 21, 2021.

Auditors will examine timber harvesting, bridges, silviculture, fire-protection activities and associated planning between June 1, 2019 to June 25, 2021.

BCTS manages approximately 20 per cent of the province’s allowable annual cut, a number which dictates how much timber can be harvested each year in B.C.

According to a news release, the board’s final report from the audit and its recommendations will eventually be made public.

Most Read