Revelstoke Art Gallery joins the annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour

Explore artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites during the Columbia Basin Culture Tour Aug. 11 and 12.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. travel to studios and archives that aren’t normally open, see demonstrations, new exhibitions and collections or meet people behind the scenes.

To participate in the tour, simply grab a map, your Culture Tour Directory and go!

10 tips from a seasoned tourist to have a great Culture Tour:

  1. Start with a full tank of gas – some great spots are off the beaten track!
  2. Take your ‘Backroads of BC’ or other detailed map. The CBCT Directory maps are good, but sometimes a bigger picture will be helpful.
  3. Be prepared to get a little lost – or at least think you are. One-way streets and cul-de-sacs can be hard to find sometimes but don’t give up; that out of the way location might be a treasure! I have a friend who calls this being an ‘adventure kitty’.
  4. Bring a friend or family member or two as there will be lots of activities and events for all ages. Please leave your dog at home, as it may not be welcome at some of the venues and it is usually hot on this weekend.
  5. Take your restaurant and hotel coupon book if you have one. This is a great chance to visit some new places to eat, and who knows? You might want to make this an overnight trip!
  6. Take your cheque book. Some of the studios are not set up to take credit or debit cards. ‘Small’ money for small purchases will be appreciated.
  7. If you see something you like, buy it! It may not be there if you wait for next time, and many of these locations are not open regularly. Don’t be surprised if you save the sales taxes. Many home-based artisans do not have to collect GST and/or PST, so purchasing directly benefits both the customer and the vendor. (They aren’t paying commission to a commercial outlet either.)
  8. Wear comfortable walking shoes. You might be doing some wandering through gardens and yards to get to studios.
  9. Sunscreen and a hat aren’t bad ideas, either. Even a bottle of water or two. Staying hydrated keeps your energy up.
  10. Plan to spend one day, at least! Events start at 10 am and run to 5 pm, both Saturday and Sunday, which gives you a chance to explore further afield.

Joining the Culture Tour this year is the Revelstoke Visual Art Centre.

There are four galleries that will be showing various exhibitions during the tour.

In the Main Gallery is “Four by Four”, Gallery 1: Jennefer Rogers: Natural Interpretation, Gallery 2: Kristi Lind, Jo Willems, Peter Blackmore, Karen Millard, Pat Wells: A Carvers Legacy; and Gallery 3: Golden Girls: Annual Show

Tour brochures are available at tourist information centres and participating venues. Visit the website at www.cbculturetour.com to view full artist/venue profiles for further details on each location’s activities or register to receive a tour brochure in the mail. For further information, call the CKCA at 1-250-505-5505 or toll free at 1-877-505-7355.

The Columbia Basin Culture Tour is generously supported by Columbia Basin Trust funding.

 

There are over 80 venues signed up for the annual Columbia Basic Culture Tour.

