Revelstoke attempts 100 small acts of community growth in 1 day

This ambitious event on Saturday, hosted by the North Columbia Environmental Society, was part of a global movement to transform cities in just one day.

The over 60 events in Revelstoke included guerilla gardening, sidewalk chalking, a block party, a beekeeping lesson, a critical mass bike ride and much more, occuring at locations all over town.

Izabelle Pendergast, 5, watches her grandma Jacqueline Pendergast, stitch at the Revelstoke Museum & Archives Art in the Garden event. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Nicole Cherlet hosted Brad Prystupa from Zwilling for a knife sharpening demonstration as part of the 100in1Day initiative. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Jaimie, Connor and Aeris Dann put on costumes and posed in the Antique Photo Booth at the Revelstoke Museum & Archives on Saturday as part of the 100in1Day initiative. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Tina Lindegaard learned to make a wooden spoon at a workshop hosted by Ken Talbot as part of the 100in1Day initiative. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Sue Davies paints a Bush Cover at a 100in1Day event hosted by Donna Naprstek outside of the Revelstoke Art Gallery. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Rachel Gingerich, a volunteer for the North Columbia Environmental Society, did the Water Taste Test Challenge as part of the 100in1Day Revelstoke Initiative. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Madeleine Savill, 3, plants tomatoes at the community garden at the Revelstoke United Church on Saturday as part of the 100in1Day Revelstoke initiative. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Amber Van Drielen the local representative of Fair Vote Canada answered questions about electoral reform. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)