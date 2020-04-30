Harrison Sallsbury gets a bike ready for cruising around town. (Submitted)

Revelstoke bike shops gives free tune-ups for essentual workers

Other businesses also chipped in for the event

Skookum Revelstoke recently gave free bike tune ups to essentual workers.

The company said the act was to say thank you to the people working around the clock during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We know how important getting exercise or just taking a ride to clear your head is,” said Skookum in an advertisement for the event.

From townies to road bikes, Skookum tuned over 40 bikes for free. Other businesses got involved in the event, including the Village idiot who gace essentual workers a discount voucher for pizza delivery. HLC and Muc-Off also provided free tuning products and other goodies.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kona Kyle takes a close look at a mountain bike. (Submitted)

Previous story
Thank you to Revelstoke’s essential workers

Just Posted

Revelstoke bike shops gives free tune-ups for essentual workers

Other businesses also chipped in for the event

Thank you to Revelstoke’s essential workers

Be sure to get your copy of the Revelstoke Review today

B.C. wineries plan to re-open with protocols

British Columbia Wine Institute is working on a plan, no fixed date yet

COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

Prior to the pandemic, 2020 was going to be a bumper year say local businesses

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 30

Application to grow potatoes on vacant lots, emergency plane landing and dam construction protest

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

Middleton Mountain Trail access limited in North Okanagan

Full closure of entrance at Mt. Ida Drive by staircase for one month

COVID-19: B.C. defers forest stumpage fees for three months

$80 million for industry struggling before pandemic

Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna stations are selling gas at an average of 105.9 per litre

Lawn tractor impounded after Lake Country man ticketed for driving impaired: RCMP

Lake Country RCMP handed the man a 90-day driving suspension

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hold Protest Poster Party to think about remaking world

‘A lot of people have noticed that capitalism wasn’t working for everyone’

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Most Read