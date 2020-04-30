Revelstoke bike shops gives free tune-ups for essentual workers

Other businesses also chipped in for the event

Skookum Revelstoke recently gave free bike tune ups to essentual workers.

The company said the act was to say thank you to the people working around the clock during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We know how important getting exercise or just taking a ride to clear your head is,” said Skookum in an advertisement for the event.

From townies to road bikes, Skookum tuned over 40 bikes for free. Other businesses got involved in the event, including the Village idiot who gace essentual workers a discount voucher for pizza delivery. HLC and Muc-Off also provided free tuning products and other goodies.

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealth



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.