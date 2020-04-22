Revelstoke business donates 100 face shields to local hospital

Free Spirit Sports said it’s important to support frontline workers during the health crisis

The Rorstad family recently donated 100 face shields to the Queen Victoria Hospital. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Free Spirit Sports has donated 100 face shields to the Queen Victoria Hospital.

The business, which has operated in Revelstoke over 27 years, ordered the shields through the hockey manufacturer Bauer.

Normally, Bauer supplies roughly 75 per cent of NHL players with skates. When the NHL temporarily closed for business on March 12, it wasn’t long until Bauer switched gears and started making medical-grade face shields for frontline health care workers.

According to a statement from the company, they have made more than 700,000 shields, with profits earmarked for charity.

Liz Rorstad, co-owner of Free Spirit Sports in Revelstoke, said they decided to order the shields because it was important to show support for frontline workers.

“It’s a way to show our appreciation,” she said.

While the store’s premises is closed, Free Spirit Sports is still open via social media and the phone. Costumers can even FaceTime the store for a virtual shopping tour.

