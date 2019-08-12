Revelstoke cadet Autumn South at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre. (Photo - Warrant Officer Justin Norman, Cadet Correspondent, Vernon Cadet Training Centre)

Revelstoke cadet selected for the West Coast Challenge Regional Expedition

Autumn South kayaked through the southern Gulf Islands with the Vernon Cadet Training Centre

Course Cadet Autumn South is in Vernon this summer attending the drill and ceremonial course as part of her Army Cadet training.

South is from the 2458 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in Revelstoke.

The cadet course has given South the opportunity to take part in a variety of expedition, band and sports activities.

Last summer, she attended the fitness and sports instructor course where she learned all about how to stay fit and live an active lifestyle.

READ MORE: Revelstoke cadet attends general training course

In May, she was selected to attend the West Coast Challenge Regional Expedition where she biked and kayaked around the southern Gulf Islands.

In her spare time, South enjoys playing basketball and volleyball, and is a member of her school’s choir and band.

South said she’s happy to complete the drill and ceremonial course and is excited to return home to Revelstoke and share her knowledge with her fellow cadets.

“I like the ability to take my learning and take it and pass it on to others. Also getting the opportunity to do so many cool things like abseiling and expedition,” she said.

The Canadian Cadet Program is a non-profit organization for youth ages 12 to 18 that aims to achieve high standings in the qualities of citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness, and a general interest in the air, land and sea elements of the Canadian Forces.

 

