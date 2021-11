(Contributed-Jennifer Roberts Olsen) (Contributed by Jesse Fowlie) (Contributed by Josi Gladu) (Contributed by Jesse Fowlie) (Contributed by Katrina Antonakis) (Contributed by Lindy Silano) (Contributed by Lexie Ast) (Contributed by Lexie Ast) (Contributed Stacey Wynn Lamont) (Contributed by Marly McAckstocker) (Contributed by Marly McAstocker)

The kids, and adults, were out in their best spooky attire on Sunday evening in Revelstoke.

These photos were submitted to the Review.

If you have a photo, story idea or letter you can submit it to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

READ MORE: Live audience returns to Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Halloween