Revelstoke celebrates this year’s graduates

Revelstoke Secondary School graduation this year took place in two parts, due to COVID-19 restrictions. Part one saw the graduating class together in the auditorium to listen to the valedictorian and guest speaker’s speeches followed by the backwards parade. Part two will see the grads presented their diplomas in groups of nine with their families coming in one at a time, later today. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Secondary School’s graduation is taking place June 29 and 30 in a two part ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.

