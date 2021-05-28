Revelstoke city hall makeover slightly under budget

The recent makeover of city hall was slightly cheaper than budgeted.

The city had pegged the cost of the project at just over $1.2 million to restore the building to its historic white with black trim look, but in total the project cost $82,000 less than expected. Though the city secured a $200,000 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust for the project, the rest of the money came from the city’s capital reserve fund.

Started in June 2020, the project included removing old stucco and replacing the exterior building envelope, stairs, windows and doors with the intent to mimic the historical characteristics of the original building. The work was completed by February.

For several months, the building was wrapped in plastic — looking like a giant marshmallow — during the refurbishment.

The building dates back to 1939. Historically, the building was both a fire department and city hall, it was one of the first modernist civic buildings outside a major urban area in the province.

