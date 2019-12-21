Revelstoke Community Calendar for Dec. 24

Community Christmas Dinner

Dec. 25, 1-3 p.m.

Catholic Church hall

25th annual Community Christmas Dinner. Everyone welcome. Dinner delivery available. Rides to the event available. Volunteers needed. Contact Melissa at 250-200-0404 or Stacie at 250-200-0022.

Dueling Pianos Extreme

Dec. 27, 9-11:30 p.m.

The Last Drop

$20

All songs are by audience request and feature a wide variety of styles, sounds and instruments as well as sing along and interaction with the crowd. No two shows are the same!

Brian Burn has been playing professionally for more than 30 years, touring Canada and the USA from end to end many times. He has been nominated C.C.M.A.’s Keyboard Player of the Year four times, and has won C.C.M.A.’s Back-Up Band of the Year twice.

Jamie Mahn spent years performing in piano bars on cruise ships, extensively travelling from US ports to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Mahn went on to playing and managing entertainment at dueling piano bars across the world including clubs in Orlando, Phoenix, Louisville, Holland and Singapore.

Square Dance Hootenany

Dec. 28, 7:30 -11 p.m.

Revelstoke Legion

Tickets $15

The second annual Revelstoke Square Dance Hootenanny featuring live caller Sean Fen with music by Wayne County Hog Tie is coming up on Saturday December 28, 2019 at The Revelstoke Royal Legion. No experience necessary! No partner necessary! Gender neutral calling! Beer and mixed drinks for sale at the cash bar. Coffee and treats at intermission. Tickets available at Valhallah Pure and at the door.

Grizzlies

Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

$12 adults

New Years Eve match between the Revelstoke Grizzlies and the Columbia Valley Rockies.

Nordic Lantern Ski

Jan. 1, 5-8 p.m.

Mt. Machpherson Trails

Free for members, $11 for adults and $27 for families

Come celebrate the New Years by skiing Main Loop lit with over 100 Kerosene lanterns! Snacks and hot chocolate will be available at the day lodge and the Ole Sandberg Cabin.