Revelstoke Community Calendar for Dec. 5

Alcoholics Anonymous
7 days a week
If you want to drink, that’s your business….If you want to stop, we can help.
Contact 250-837-1958 for more information.
A Christmas Carol by Dufflebag Theatre
Dec. 7, 3 p.m.
Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre
Adults $16, kids $6, families $31
Penny-pinching miser Ebenezer Scrooge is well known across Victorian London for being far more interested in making money than friends. Above all else, he hates Christmas time and its spirit of giving. But on one particular Christmas Eve, several spirits give Ebenezer the surprise of his life, as they whisk him off on a magical journey through past, present and future, to show him the true meaning of the season. From Fezziwig to Tiny Tim, all the favorites are included in DuffleBag Theatre’s exuberant version of the Charles Dickens Yuletide classic!
Local’s Day at RMR
Dec. 8
$10 lift tickets, $10 rentals, $10 lessons with proof of residency and a food bank donation
Donations will go to the Revelstoke Community Foundation and Community Connections.
Concert of Peace
Dec. 8 & 9, 7 p.m.
Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre
$15
The Revelstoke Community Choir presents their annual Christmas concert. The choir is a group of Revelstokians, from all ages, abilities and levels of musical backgrounds, who work hard at having fun. They firmly believe that the outcome is greater than the sum of its parts. The choir will sing a variety of Christmas and winter songs, old and new. They hope you enjoy the magic!
Christmas Tree Pageant
Dec. 4 to Jan. 5
Sutton Place Hotel
We invite you to vote for your favourite tree with a minimum donation of $5 in support of Community Connections Revelstoke for a chance to win great prizes.
All proceeds go to Community Connections. Join in celebrating this holiday season while raising funds for a worthy cause.
The decorated trees have been created by local organizations for our hotel guests and the city of Revelstoke to enjoy.
2019 Tree Designers:
Community Connections
C3 Church RevelstokeJones Distillery
Okanagan College
Parks Canada
Remax Reality
Revy Outdoors
Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Revelstoke Filipino Community
Royal LePage
Selkirk Tangiers Heliskiing
Your Office & Art Centre
Drugs and Stigma event
Dec. 11, 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 9-11 a.m.
Revelstoke Community Centre
Harm reduction outreach and eduction coordtinators will be coming from Vernon to speak at the event. For more information see eventbrite.ca/e/drugs-and-stigma-tickets-84268977781
Brown Bag History
Dec. 11, 12 p.m.
Revelstoke Museum & Archives
$8
Italian customs and traditions. Join every other Wednesday upstairs at the museum. Bring your bag lunch if you wish. Coffee, tea, and cookies provided.
Community Christmas Dinner Volunteer Meeting
Dec. 16, 6 p.m.
MacPherson Room
The 25th Annual Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner is coming up on Dec. 25 and volunteers are needed. Contact Melissa to sign up to volunteer at 250-200-0404 and come to the meeting on Dec. 16.
