Revelstoke Community Calendar for Dec. 5

Alcoholics Anonymous

7 days a week

If you want to drink, that’s your business….If you want to stop, we can help.

Contact 250-837-1958 for more information.

A Christmas Carol by Dufflebag Theatre

Dec. 7, 3 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Adults $16, kids $6, families $31

Penny-pinching miser Ebenezer Scrooge is well known across Victorian London for being far more interested in making money than friends. Above all else, he hates Christmas time and its spirit of giving. But on one particular Christmas Eve, several spirits give Ebenezer the surprise of his life, as they whisk him off on a magical journey through past, present and future, to show him the true meaning of the season. From Fezziwig to Tiny Tim, all the favorites are included in DuffleBag Theatre’s exuberant version of the Charles Dickens Yuletide classic!

Local’s Day at RMR

Dec. 8

$10 lift tickets, $10 rentals, $10 lessons with proof of residency and a food bank donation

Donations will go to the Revelstoke Community Foundation and Community Connections.

Concert of Peace

Dec. 8 & 9, 7 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$15

The Revelstoke Community Choir presents their annual Christmas concert. The choir is a group of Revelstokians, from all ages, abilities and levels of musical backgrounds, who work hard at having fun. They firmly believe that the outcome is greater than the sum of its parts. The choir will sing a variety of Christmas and winter songs, old and new. They hope you enjoy the magic!

Christmas Tree Pageant

Dec. 4 to Jan. 5

Sutton Place Hotel

We invite you to vote for your favourite tree with a minimum donation of $5 in support of Community Connections Revelstoke for a chance to win great prizes.

All proceeds go to Community Connections. Join in celebrating this holiday season while raising funds for a worthy cause.

The decorated trees have been created by local organizations for our hotel guests and the city of Revelstoke to enjoy.

2019 Tree Designers:

Community Connections

C3 Church RevelstokeJones Distillery

Okanagan College

Parks Canada

Remax Reality

Revy Outdoors

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke Filipino Community

Royal LePage

Selkirk Tangiers Heliskiing

Your Office & Art Centre

Drugs and Stigma event

Dec. 11, 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 9-11 a.m.

Revelstoke Community Centre

Harm reduction outreach and eduction coordtinators will be coming from Vernon to speak at the event. For more information see eventbrite.ca/e/drugs-and-stigma-tickets-84268977781

Brown Bag History

Dec. 11, 12 p.m.

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

$8

Italian customs and traditions. Join every other Wednesday upstairs at the museum. Bring your bag lunch if you wish. Coffee, tea, and cookies provided.

Community Christmas Dinner Volunteer Meeting

Dec. 16, 6 p.m.

MacPherson Room

The 25th Annual Revelstoke Community Christmas Dinner is coming up on Dec. 25 and volunteers are needed. Contact Melissa to sign up to volunteer at 250-200-0404 and come to the meeting on Dec. 16.

