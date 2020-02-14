Revelstoke community calendar for Feb. 13

Grizzlies

Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Revelstoke Forum

Revelstoke Grizzlies vs. 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Snowmobile Safety Day

Feb. 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club

There will be activities for the entire family and for all ages. Gift bags with donations from our amazing sponsors for our youth guests will help to start their own safety kits. Youth 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Daily Trail Passes for youth riders will be provided free of charge by the club. Emphasis will be placed on safe operations of snowmobiles and responsible use of the backcountry, but most importantly let’s have some fun. Register online for the event.

Railway museum Family Day

Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Revelstoke Railway Museum

Bring your family out for some snacks, crafts, hot chocolate, and face painting. There will also be an engineer in our steam locomotive for everyone to chat with. Even our model railway will be running! Free entry to the museum all day.

Family Day Free Skate

Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is brought to you by your local Tim Hortons. Skates, food, beverages, all supplied free of charge!

Snowshoe day at the Chalet

Feb. 17, 1-5 p.m.

Come walking in Mt. Revelstoke’s winter wonderland. Free with your national park pass. Enjoy the campfire, free snowshoe rentals, snacks and hot chocolate.

Brown Bag History

Feb. 19, 12-1 p.m.

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

$8

This week’s talk: Heritage Neighbourhoods.

Bear Aware AGM

Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Macpherson Room at the community centre

Discussing the positive changes over the past year for Bear Aware and plans in place for upcoming bear season. New board to be elected and new memberships available.

Grant applications

Feb. 29

Revelstoke Community Foundation grant applications are due Feb. 29 at midnight.

community calendar