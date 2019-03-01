Revelstoke Community Calendar for Feb. 27

King of the Mountain

March 1-3

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

King of the Mountain is unlike any other event available today. It challenges riders to show their skills both in the park, and the pow to show who truly is the most well rounded.

Saturday begins with the Freeride day. The hand built freeride venue is closed to the public for a week to save pow, and to build as many jumps, hips, and takeoffs as we can fit. Riders get two runs to maximize the fun and give you a second chance if Run 1 doesn’t quite line up.

Sunday, they take it to the park to try your luck on our custom slopestyle course. Composed of both jump and rail features, we build multiple options for all ability levels to make sure everyone has a chance to get down. Once again, you have two runs to stomp on the slopestyle, with a bonus challenge to cap off the day.

Your best score from both days will combine to crown the champion.

New for 2019, we are including a bonus Film + Photo Community day on Friday for riders to meet up, hang out, throw down, and get some shots. King of the Mountain is more than just about competing; it’s about the riders, and most of all, having fun on your snowboard and skis. And yeah – they’ll get a couple shots of you throwing down.

Citified and Mystified

March 1, 6 p.m.

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

$10

Revelstoke became a city 120 years ago on March 1. Join the museum as they celebrate this historic event with good food, beverages, new exhibits and a mystery to solve. Cash bar available.

I am Woman, Hear me Laff

March 10, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$25

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a laugh.

I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff brings together some of the funniest female stand-up comedians for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter.

Contains adult material and coarse language

St. Patrick’s Day Tea

March 16, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Parish Centre

$8, $4 children 5-12

Go for an afternoon to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Features culinary table and raffles.

Woman at War

March 27, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$8

Part of Movies in the Mountains.

Directed by Benedikt Erlingsson

Halla is a middle-aged choir director in a small town, popular amongst her neighbours and respected in the community. Unbeknownst to her fellow citizens, she is also an environmentalist vigilante who destroys power lines in an effort to preserve the beautiful local country- side.

Opening with: The Road to Webequie