St. Patrick’s Day Tea at St. Francis Parish Centre is coming up. (File photo)

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Feb. 27

King of the Mountain

March 1-3

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

King of the Mountain is unlike any other event available today. It challenges riders to show their skills both in the park, and the pow to show who truly is the most well rounded.

Saturday begins with the Freeride day. The hand built freeride venue is closed to the public for a week to save pow, and to build as many jumps, hips, and takeoffs as we can fit. Riders get two runs to maximize the fun and give you a second chance if Run 1 doesn’t quite line up.

Sunday, they take it to the park to try your luck on our custom slopestyle course. Composed of both jump and rail features, we build multiple options for all ability levels to make sure everyone has a chance to get down. Once again, you have two runs to stomp on the slopestyle, with a bonus challenge to cap off the day.

Your best score from both days will combine to crown the champion.

New for 2019, we are including a bonus Film + Photo Community day on Friday for riders to meet up, hang out, throw down, and get some shots. King of the Mountain is more than just about competing; it’s about the riders, and most of all, having fun on your snowboard and skis. And yeah – they’ll get a couple shots of you throwing down.

Citified and Mystified

March 1, 6 p.m.

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

$10

Revelstoke became a city 120 years ago on March 1. Join the museum as they celebrate this historic event with good food, beverages, new exhibits and a mystery to solve. Cash bar available.

I am Woman, Hear me Laff

March 10, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$25

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a laugh.

I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff brings together some of the funniest female stand-up comedians for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter.

Contains adult material and coarse language

St. Patrick’s Day Tea

March 16, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Parish Centre

$8, $4 children 5-12

Go for an afternoon to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Features culinary table and raffles.

Woman at War

March 27, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$8

Part of Movies in the Mountains.

Directed by Benedikt Erlingsson

Halla is a middle-aged choir director in a small town, popular amongst her neighbours and respected in the community. Unbeknownst to her fellow citizens, she is also an environmentalist vigilante who destroys power lines in an effort to preserve the beautiful local country- side.

Opening with: The Road to Webequie

Previous story
OC and UBC Okanagan research how to better support migrant workers in B.C.

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to three calls last week

Here is what Revelstoke Search and Rescue was up to Feb. 18-24:… Continue reading

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Feb. 27

King of the Mountain March 1-3 Revelstoke Mountain Resort King of the… Continue reading

Roads, weather, ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Chance for snow

Plastic bag ban brought back to Revelstoke City Council

North Columbia Environmental Society asked for ban by July 1

Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Fungus could ‘drastically’ affect B.C. bat populations: researchers

Volunteers sought to help monitor spread of white-nose syndrome

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction

Wildlife advocates encouraging residents to switch from lead bullets, to a non-lead alternative

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

Firefighters battle third fire in two days at B.C. homeless encampment

No details on any injuries, but the blaze appeared large early Friday morning in Maple Ridge

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill emphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

Most Read