Revelstoke Community Calendar for Jan. 2

Mirjam Barrueto takes wolverine hair snagged on barb wire for DNA analysis. Barrueto will give a presentation in Revelstoke on Jan. 16 about her research on wolverines. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

The Carbons

Jan. 2 and 3, 11 p.m.

Forged in Western Canada, The Carbons are a rock trio known for their multi-climactic live shows, deep powerful vocals and huge groovy drums. Their debut LP August Ash is a 10-song groove rock ride that explores the shallower waters of young adulthood and progressively dives into deeper human challenges such as mental health and temptation.

Grizzlies games

Jan. 3, 7-9 p.m.

$12

Revelstoke Grizzlies vs.

Chase Heat.

Jan. 7, 7-9 p.m.

Revelstoke Grizzlies vs.

Sicamous Eagles.

Dance Church

Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Alchemy Studio

$10, cash

A safe space and community gathering for those that love to dance. All are welcome. DJ Spanda hosting.

Yoga and Live DJ

Jan. 5, 5 p.m.

Alchemy Studio

$20 or with a pass

DJ Spanda and Jeff Sorensen host a fun all-levels Groove and Flow experience.

Canuck Splitfest

Jan. 10-12

Trapper is holding the demo night at its factory from 5-10 p.m. Next to a ton of free demos, there will be food, beer, music, and a bonfire, so you should definitely come by and meet us all. If you didn’t buy the entry ticket for the Saturday night show off the website, we will also be selling them at Trapper, the Rec Centre and at local establishments.

Saturday, Jan 11, is the big night at the rec centre. The free splitboard demos and tradeshow start at 4:30 p.m. The silent auction and raffle ticket sale will be set up from 5-9 p.m. after which the raffle will take place. During the entire evening, 6:30-9 p.m., free presentations will be held by experienced industry people.

CRED Talk

Jan. 16, 12 p.m.

Macpherson Room at

the Community Centre

What’s up with the wolverines? A talk by Mirjam Barrueto, PhD (candidate), University of Calgary, about her 10 years of research on wolverines in the region.

Only In Nelson film

screening

Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Performing Arts Centre

$10

When a murder on main street bursts the bubble of Nelson’s utopian image, citizens of this mountain oasis head into a raucous city election struggling with their emerging exposure to the right wing wave of populism spreading across North America. Tickets available online.