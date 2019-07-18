Revelstoke Community Calendar for July 17

Macpherson Orienteering

July 20, 9 a.m.

Join us for the third orienteering event of the season located on the MacPherson map. This race will explore the western portion of the map near the lower section of the Flowdown trail. This is the best portion of the map for orienteering—come check it out as it is slated for logging in the near future! See the event webpage for further details.

Roller Derby

July 20, 7 p.m.

Come see the Revelstoke Derailers take on the Okanagan Shuswap Roller Derby Association’s Farmers’ Slaughters in their final bout of the 2019 season. Doors open at 6 p.m. game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Cemetery Tour

July 25, 3 p.m.

Mountain View Cemetery

$8

The guided tour takes about 1.5 hours and explores the history of the cemetery and the stories of Revelstoke pioneers. $8 includes museum admission (please come to the museum by 2 p.m. or earlier if you wish to take advantage of this offer).

or Meet at the cemetery gates.

Nova Scotiables

July 26, 10 p.m.

River City Pub

The Nova Scotiables have built a deserved reputation across western Canada as a high energy maritime revue unmatched by their peers. Bringing an unconventional approach to traditional, original and contemporary maritime music, these musicians have become a hit, not just on the maritime circuit but with fans of all ages.

In such a short time the band built a resume that rivals veteran acts. Blending a tireless work ethic, boundless energy and professional composure, from 2015 to present they’ve been working full-time with music alongside a 9-5 grind. With the release of Self Titled (2017), folks can finally take home a taste of The Nova Scotiables, available on iTunes and all your favourite digital music retailers. The album captures the band’s original music and exemplifies their take on traditional tunes.

Fundraising Golf Tournament

July 27, 11 a.m.

$75, $45 for kids

Head out for a great afternoon of golf and fun. All proceeds will go towards the new Squash and Climbing Facility proposed to be built at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, dinner, silent auction, door prizes and more. The golf will be a four-player team best ball format. Entry is $75 per person for Adults and $45 per person for kids and juniors. You can enter as a team of four, or as individuals and we will team you up with some great people. Please email kdorrius@telus.net for more information or to register.

Garden and Art Tour

July 28, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

$10

Local Food Initiative’s 7th annual Garden & Art Tour. Explore the town by foot or bike and discover the creativity of gardening and art in Revelstoke.

The event is self-guided, following a map with participants walking or biking between garden venues which feature local artists. This event is fun for all ages and promises to deliver some seriously creative inspiration.

Pick up your map at the Revelstoke Visual Art Centre, get in on some light refreshments and check out the surprise raffle. Bike rentals are also available from Skookum for $10, reservations are required. Email gardenandart@revelstokelocalfood.com to put your name down for a bike.

Summer Sounds Festival

Aug. 2, 11 a.m.

The Last Drop

Free

Missing Kokanee weekend well the drop has got you covered with two days of awesome music, bbq food, beer gardens and much much more!! They’ve got Cruise control, Cliffed out, Invertigo, Tennyson kin, Zombie cookout, DJ wesside and other local DJs from Revelstoke.

Jordan River Festival

Aug. 2, 3 p.m.

Lower Jordan River Trails

The Jordan River Festival will feature extreme kayaking.

Participants of all levels are invited take part. Organizers joke that this year paddlers will compete for the completely unsanctioned titles of undisputed intergalactic world champions. Come, compete and you could be crowned the king or queen of the JRF Undisputed Intergalactic World Championships, say the organizers of this year’s event.