Revelstoke Community Calendar for July 3

Broken Brothers

July 4, 10 p.m.

River City Pub

Free

Broken Brothers is a roots inspired folk duo, consisting of Ben Caldwell of Cromwell, New Zealand, and Eric Larocque of Toronto, Canada. Their music combines haunting harmonies with melodies that immerse you in the dirty depths of music history.

Roller Derby bout

July 6, 6 p.m.

Revelstoke Forum

Come see the Revelstoke Derailers take on the Penticton Pistoleras in their second bout of the 2019 season. Doors open at 6 and the game starts at 7. Family friendly with beer garden area. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Contact revelstokerollerderby@gmail.com for more info or if you would like to volunteer.

Bob Log III

July 10, 9 p.m.

River City Pub

Should you never have had the joy of seeing Bob Log III play, let me attempt to describe it for you: picture a man in a shiny blue jumpsuit and a pilot’s helmet wired to a telephone receiver, playing slide guitar with all the dirty, scuzzy joy in his heart. Add to that a kick drum and foot cymbal, the myth of a monkey paw in place of a right hand, and a set-list that includes songs named Boob Scotch, Bubble Strut and My S**t Is Perfect, and you’ll begin to get the gist. It is loud and strange and electrifying, and how ecstatic it all sounds, that guitar glazed with a kind of sublime and honey-dipped happiness.

Neil Dees danger thrill show

July 12, 8-11 p.m.

The Last Drop

$10

Neil E. Dee started “doing weird stuff” in the late 90s and he’s parlayed that into a career full of walking on broken glass, taking spikes to the face and swallowing swords, among other crazy antics.

Small Town Artillery

July 12, 10 p.m.

River City Pub

Small Town Artillery are a Rock & Roll band with a horn section originally from Kaslo, British Columbia. Founding members and blood brothers, Tom and Derek van Deursen have been playing music together for 20 years. The band has been playing professionally under this name for five years.

