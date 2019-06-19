Revelstoke Community Calendar for June 19

Organic Pest & Disease Management talk

June 20, 5 p.m.

Terra Firma Farms

This Garden Guru Workshop will take place at Terra Firma Farms! Terra will go over some of the most common pests and diseases for our area and the strategies they use for prevention as we tour the farm. They will discuss cultural, biological and physical controls with an emphasis on the ones we choose to utilize and why. By Donation for the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative.

Triple B Dirt bike Rally

June 21, Glacier House Hotel & Resort

A Ladies Only Dirt bike Rally & Camp Out Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles!

Saturday, June 22, 2019 with camping and accommodations available through the weekend. Calling all Moto Babes! Join the Revy Riders Dirt bike Club for a full day of riding and fun for the Triple B Rally! Come for the weekend or just the day, ride with your crew or meet new friends, bring your partners, families to enjoy the weekend cause it’s a whole lotta fun! The event includes Triple B Rally Fun Ride-BRAAP-ATHALON Team Relay-Morning Yoga -Giveaways & Event Gifts-Post Event BBQ and Caesar Bar-Riding Clinics-Husqvarna women ambassadors and more! For more information contact Emily Roberts memberemily@motorcyclemojo.com

Macpherson Orienteering

June 22, 9 a.m.

Join us for the second orienteering event of the season located on the MacPherson map. This race will explore the western portion of the map near the upper section of the Flowdown trail.

Orienteering is an activity where you navigate your way along a series of checkpoints using a detailed map. Each participant chooses their own route between the controls. Orienteering can be a competitive activity (the fastest time to find all the controls in the correct order wins!) or a recreational activity (stimulate your mind while getting exercise and fresh air). Five courses will be available suitable for beginner to advanced orienteers.

Downhill Fiver Series

June 23, 10 a.m.

Get stoked for the 2019 RCA Downhill Fiver Series, brought to you by Flowt Bikes & Skis!

All you need to race is $5 and your 2019 RCA Membership!

Special Olympics AGM

June 24, 5:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Community Centre

Door prizes and snacks available.

Garden Guru: Hydroponic growing

June 24, 5 p.m.

1884 Jade Pl.

Are you curious about hydroponic and aeroponic systems? We have found a Garden Guru who has been growing in an aeroponic system for almost three years in Revelstoke. Staci Klein is an advocate for the system and will host an open house-style visit where you can get to know the ins and outs of growing out of soil in a water-based system. Hydroponic systems can be 10 times more efficient for growing crops by delivering plant nutrients right to the roots via water soluble nutrient solution. Aeroponics is a type of hydroponics and has subtle differences where the roots are misted at regular intervals. Staci’s system delivers constant droplets onto the roots inside a tower. Hydroponic systems can vary in design from large scale greenhouse operations , of which there are many in Calgary with ample sunlight; to small personal indoor and outdoor designs. This particular system is neat since it can be used indoors and outdoors, with removable lights for the dark cold months in Revelstoke. Stop by anytime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cemetery Tour

June 27, 3-5 p.m.

The guided tour takes about 1.5 hours and explores the history of the cemetery and the stories of Revelstoke pioneers. $8 includes museum admission (please come to the museum by 2 p.m. or earlier if you wish to take advantage of this offer) or meet at the cemetery gates.

Revelstoke Wild West Fly-in

June 28, 3 p.m.

Canada Day long weekend, camping by Donation to cover Porta-Potties. Lift Passes for purchase. On-Mountain Shuttle $10. Prizes-BYO- chairs, Coolers, bug spray, stoke attitude.

Swim, movie and pizza party

June 28, 5 p.m.

The city is bringing back our swim and movie night for the summer months, but this time with pizza! Plan a night out for yourselves and drop the kids (Ages 7 – 12) with us.

This fun packed evening is great for young friends to come and hang out. We will be hosting a swim in the Aquatic Centre followed by pizza and movie.

Event is 5:00 pm to 8:30 p.m., swim 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., set-up and pizza 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., movie 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Pick up 8:30 p.m. sharp.

Revelstoke’s 120th Celebration Gala

June 30, 6 p.m.

Community Centre

Join us for an evening of food, drinks and dancing as we celebrate Revelstoke turning 120. We have a great live show band on stage to play all your favorite tunes over the last 60 years. Take a walk down memory lane with a fantastic evening you wont forget. Tickets available on the city’s website or at the community centre.