Revelstoke Community Calendar for June 5

Art Sale

June 7-8

Art First!

All art is 10-50 per cent off. Buy some original art to enhance your life, or give as a gift.

Summer Fashion Show

June 7, 7 p.m.

Explorers Society Hotel

The Summer Fashion Show is back for 2019 and once again they are excited to have this event hosted at The ExplorersSociety Hotel. As always, they will be featuring some of your favorite men’s and women’s brands alongside fresh hair and beauty looks for summer. They will have music, snacks, amazing door prizes, and discounted late night shopping (20 per cent off store-wide) for all our ticket holders. Tickets are available at Style Trend Clothiers and tickets are limited.

Roller Derby bout

June 8, 7 p.m.

Revelstoke arena

Revelstoke Derailers take on the Okanagan Roller Derby team in their first bout of the 2019 season. Doors open at 6 and the game starts at 7. Family friendly with beer garden area. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Heritage Cemetery Tour

June 13, 3 p.m.

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Join museum curator Cathy English for a guided tour of Revelstoke’s historic Mountain View Cemetery. The tour takes about 1.5 hours and explores the history of the cemetery and the stories of Revelstoke pioneers. Meet at the cemetery gates or call the museum for a ride, $8 or less with a punch-card. Children are welcome to attend with their parents, but please be aware that there is some adult content. Please dress appropriately for the weather, and be prepared to encounter mosquitoes!

Pre-teen dance

June 14, 6-9 p.m.

Celebrate Summer with a live D.J. at the Community Centre. For youth in Grades 5 – 7.

Tickets on sale now at the Community Centre – only $2

Feels like home

June 14, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Laura Landsberg and Allison Girvan have been waiting for an opportunity to collaborate again for some time now. Landsbergsays the title of their upcoming concert, Feels Like Home is a reflection on how it feels to join forces once more after so long.The two Nelson based singers will be joined on stage by family members, guitarist Paul Landsberg and violinist Don Macdonald, as well as Dylan Ferris on mandolin and Rob Fahie on bass for an evening of progressive folk, bluegrass and world music. Tickets available online and at the door be for the show. Adult $22 Student $18.

BC Hydro open house

June 17, 4-7 p.m.

Revelstoke Community Centre

At these meetings, BC Hydro will provide information regarding the operation of their local facilities and expected summerreservoir levels, water use plans and other programs and initiatives.

Native bee fauna talk

June 18, 7 p.m.

Community Centre

Lincoln Best will introduce the native bee fauna of the Columbia Mountains and discuss their relation to regional flora, interesting species, and how we can enhance habitat to preserve them. All are welcome to this free talk.

Lincoln Best is the lead taxonomist for the Oregon Bee Project and Atlas at Oregon State University, Corvallis in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture. He instructs the Oregon Bee School, a course in taxonomy, and many other short courses and field courses. He spends his winters at University of Calgary where he is the pollinator taxonomist for the Ecologics Lab, generating biodiversity data for Landscape Ecology projects. Lincoln provides support to a large network of diverse clients in Canada and abroad.This talk is part of the Columbia Mountain Institute’s CRED Talk series and co-hosted by the Local Food Initiative.

Organic Pest & Disease Management talk

June 20, 5 p.m.

Terra Firma Farms

This Garden Guru Workshop will take place at Terra Firma Farms! Terra will go over some of the most common pests and diseases for our area and the strategies they use for prevention as we tour the farm. They will discuss cultural, biological and physical controls with an emphasis on the ones we choose to utilize and why. By Donation for the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative.

Special Olympics AGM

June 24, 5:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Community Centre

Door prizes and snacks available.