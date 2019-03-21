Revelstoke Community Calendar for March 20

Larry Ivonisko from Parks Canada is the interpretive guide. He knows his stuff well. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Let’s go snowshoein’!

Saturday and Sundays until March 31 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$15 rentals and interpretive tour

Nels Nelsen Chalet, Mt. Revelstoke National Park

Join us at the Nels Nelsen Chalet in Mount Revelstoke National Park for weekly snowshoe tours and rentals. Park pass required.

Death cafe

March 25, 7 p.m.

Dose

Join in an open conversation about death and life. Cake and tea and it’s free.

Ouro Collective

March 22, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$10, $5 kids

Vancouver-based Ouro Collective’s unique style is a combination of street and contemporary dance twisted into a language all its own. Tangent, explores movement from each member’s diverse cultural and dance background. The performance pushes the boundaries of street dance combining hip hop, waacking, breaking, and contemporary dance. Ouro Collective’s work is fun, accessible and inspiring, regardless of your knowledge of dance. Opening Act: Short performance/s by local youth choreographed by Ouro Collective. Tickets available at the Visitors Centre or online at revelstoketheatretickets.com/product/tangent-by-ouro-collective

Paddling pool sessions

March 21, 7 p.m.

Every week

$10 drop in

Get comfortable in a boat in a controlled and warm setting! Our weekly sessions will always have a skilled lead who is volunteering their time to enable you to learn something new and have fun.

Gear: The back door by the fire hall will be open to bring the boats in. There will also be a hose set up there. Please thoroughly rinse all boats outside before bringing them into the pool.

If you do not have gear please post on this page to organize yourself a kayak, there may be extra at the pool as well. $20 paddling association membership to cover insurance also needed.

IFSA Junior Freeride Open

March 22, 10 a.m.

Come and watch juniors rip up RMR’s big mountain terrain this March.

This is a two day, regional free ski event for athletes younger than 19 years of age. Junior athletes will have a qualifier day on the March 24 and competition day on the March 25 in Separate Reality Bowl.

Spectators are welcome, and the best viewing will be from the bottom of Separate Reality bowl.

Woman at War

March 27, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$8

Part of Movies in the Mountains.

Directed by Benedikt Erlingsson

Halla is a middle-aged choir director in a small town, popular amongst her neighbours and respected in the community. Unbeknownst to her fellow citizens, she is also an environmentalist vigilante who destroys power lines in an effort to preserve the beautiful local country- side.

Opening with: The Road to Webequie

Preventing Fraud and Identity Theft

March 28, 1:30 p.m.

Senior’s Centre, 603 Connaught Ave.

This is a Fraud and Identity theft prevention workshop, open to the public co-hosted hosted by the Revelstoke Seniors Citizens Association at the Seniors Centre.

Compromised personal credentials are today’s biggest risk factors to online banking right now.

Taking a look at the scams used in order to gain access to your personal information and financial data. Also, a look at strategies to recognize, prevent and what to do when these attacks occur.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.