Revelstoke Community Calendar for March 27

Mom’s Move

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Alliance Church

Calling all Moms! Bring your kids and your lunch! Moms doing life together. Everyone welcome.

Preventing fraud

March 28, 1:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Seniors Centre

This is a Fraud and Identity theft prevention workshop, open to the public co-hosted hosted by the Revelstoke Seniors Citizens Association at the Seniors Centre. Compromised personal credentials are today’s biggest risk factors to online banking right now. We’ll be taking a look at the scams used in order to gain access to your personal information and financial data. Also, a look at strategies to recognize, prevent and what to do when these attacks occur.

Citizenship info session

March 28, 6:30 p.m.

Okanagan College

For permanent residents of Canada who are interested in becoming citizens. We’ll review the application process, document checklist, photo and test requirements for a standard adult application.

ART

March 28, 8 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Art a comedy, playing at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre.

Set in Paris and the story revolves around three friends—Serge, Marc and Yvan—who find their previously solid 15-year friendship on shaky ground when Serge buys an expensive painting. The canvas is white, with a few white lines

Two hundred thousand for a painting with white stripes on a white background, of 1970s vintage – that is the catalyst for Reza’s witty, perceptive exposure of the antagonisms that lurk under the surface of friendship in this comedy called Art.

Lines are drawn and they square off over the canvas, using it as an excuse to relentlessly batter one another over various failures. As their arguments become less theoretical and more personal, they border on destroying their friendship.

Tickets available online or in person at Revelstoke Credit Union.

Garden Guru

April 3, 5-7 p.m.

RCU Community Room

A crash course on how to become a master composter, hosted by the Local Food Initiative.

Locals’ Day

March 31

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

With a cash or food donation, we’ll give guests a $10 lift ticket, $10 rental package and $10 lesson. At R-Gear and Critical Parts, locals receive an additional five per cent off our Spring Sale that’s already discounted up to 40 per cent. They will also receive 20 per cent off all regular priced items. All food donations go to the Revelstoke Food bank and all cash donations for to the Revelstoke Community Foundation. Guest must show proof of residence to receive any discount or special.

Menopause the musical

April 8, 7 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$65

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL, now in its seventeenth year of production, is recognized as the longest-running scripted production in Las Vegas. This original Off-Broadway musical comedy is set in a department store where four women meet by chance while shopping for a black lace bra. After noticing unmistakable similarities with one another, the all-female, all-star Canadian cast joke about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, memory loss, too much sex, not enough sex and more. These women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the audience as they rejoice in celebrating that Menopause is not “The Silent Passage” anymore!

The laugh out loud, 90-minute production, gets audiences out of their seats and singing along to brilliant parodies from 25 classic hit songs from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. The hilarious musical has been seen by millions and entertained audiences across the world. The show plays to consistently sold-out crowds from coast to coast, receiving standing ovations every night! Come see what millions of women worldwide have been laughing, cheering and raving about!